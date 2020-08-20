Stocks to watch: SBI, L&T Finance, Ruchi Soya, Cosmo Films, CG Power

At 08:56 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 156 points, or 1.37 per cent lower at 11,272, indicating a negative start for the Indian market on Thursday.

Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's trading session

SBI: State Bank of India, India’s largest bank, looks to raise Rs 8,931 crore ($1.19 billion) through 15-year bonds that comply with Basel III capital norms, according to this report.

IEX: Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) will commence trading of green energy on its power trading platform, the first such for the country. IEX has received nod from the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) to set up a ‘green term-ahead market’.

L&T Finance Holdings is exploring a plan to raise around $450 million (Rs 3,367.5 crore) through a rights issue, Bloomberg reported.

IRCTC, HAL: According to media reports, the government is gearing up to sell stake in IRCTC and HAL via offer for sale. Stake sale in HAL is expected to take place this month itself, while the government has invited bids for appointment of Merchant Bankers and Selling Brokers to help in OFS of IRCTC.

CG Power: Private sector lender YES Bank on Wednesday informed that it has sold 6,34,00,000 equity shares, constituting 10.12 per cent of the paid-up share capital of CG Power & Industrial Solutions Limited (“CG Power”) in various tranches.

Ruchi Soya: The company has reported consolidated net profit of Rs 58.54 crore in Q1 June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 5.62 crore in the year-ago period.

PNB Housing Finance: The company's board has approved to raise equity capital aggregating up to Rs 1,800 crore through preferential issue / rights issue.

Cosmo Films: The company on Wednesday posted a 69.15 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 46.99 crore for the first quarter ended June 2020.