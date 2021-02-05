Stocks to watch: Stove Kraft, Hero Moto, Britannia, M&M, Biocon, Tata Power

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 76 points higher at 14,971 around 8.10 am, indicating a solid start for the benchmark indices on Friday.

Here are the top stocks that are likely to move the market today:

Stove Kraft: Shares of Stove Kraft will debut on the bourses today. The issues that ran between January 25-28 was subscribed 18 times. Analysts see the stock listing at a premium of 8-10 per cent. READ MORE

Hero MotoCorp: The firm on Thursday reported a 23.2 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 1,084 crore for the December quarter of FY21 (Q3FY21). Hero’s net sales for the quarter improved by 39.7 per cent to Rs 9,776 crore.

Q3 earnings: Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, Punjab National Bank, Mrs Bectors Food, Fortis Healthcare, Pfizer and Shipping Corporation of India are among 127 companies that are scheduled to release their December quarter numbers today.

Industries’ bottom-line earnings may come under pressure owing to weaker sales on a quarterly basis, and increase in input costs. Analysts see up to 20% YoY jump in PAT for the cookie maker. READ MORE

IRFC: Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) has sold $750 million worth of dollar-denominated bonds to overseas investors priced at a coupon of just 2.80 per cent per annum.

Tata Power: The firm posted over 22 per cent YoY rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 318.41 crore for the December quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

Biocon: Biologics, an arm of biotechnology major Biocon, has signed a pact with the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) to expand access to life-saving cancer biosimilars in over 30 countries.

Container Corporation of India: The company reported a higher consolidated profit at Rs 234.3 crore for Q3FY21 against Rs 180.9 crore logged in Q3FY20. Revenue rose to Rs 1,766.9 crore.

Vedanta: The company's board has approved an expansion of Lanjigarh alumina refinery from 2 MTPA to 5 MTPA at a cost of Rs 3,779 crore.

Jindal Stainless: The firm said, on Thursday, its consolidated revenue in Q3 FY21 stood at Rs 3,585 crore, up by 9 per cent YoY. The profit after tax was Rs 170 crore.

IndoStar Capital Finance: The company reported a multi-fold jump in net profit at Rs 24 crore for the quarter ended December 2020. The company's net revenues from operations fell 16 per cent YoY to Rs 157 crore.

Thomas Cook India: The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 66.23 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020, due to the continued impact of Covid-19 as against a profit of 8.60 crore in the same period last year.

Gillette India: The firm posted a 15.24 per cent YoY jump in net profit at Rs 81.90 crore for the quarter ended December 2020. It had reported a profit of Rs 71.07 crore in the year-ago period.

Minda Industries: The company reported an over two-fold jump in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 121 crore in the third quarter ended December 2020, riding on the continued growth momentum in the automobile industry fuelled by strong demand.

HCL Tech: The firm plans to add 1,000 employees in the next few months to work out of its campus near Nagpur.

The new hiring will be a mix of freshers and experienced hands, the New Delhi-headquartered company said in a statement.

Adani Transmission: The firm posted a nearly 128 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 464 crore for the quarter ended December 2020.

Tata Consultancy Services: The board of Directors of MCX has decided to award the contract for the implementation of the Commodity Derivatives Platform to TCS.