Stocks to watch: Sun Pharma, Prabhat Dairy, Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports

At 08:14 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 36.50 points or 0.34 per cent higher at 10,899, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Friday.

Here's a list of some of the stocks that may remain in focus today -

Tech Mahindra: The Mumbai-based software services company on Thursday announced a strategic and possibly largest-ever deal with leading American network operator AT&T. This deal will accelerate AT&T’s information technology (IT) network application, shared systems modernisation, and movement to the cloud.

Sun Pharma: Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Thursday said a forensic audit has been ordered by regulator Sebi with regard to its financial statements for three financial years between 2015-16 and 2017-18.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone may remain in focus today as the company begins its Rs 1,960 crore share buyback.

Coffee Day Enterprises: The promoters of Coffee Day Enterprises and its lenders have temporarily shelved a plan to sell a controlling stake in the unit that owns the Café Coffee Day (CCD) chain, according to a report by Mint.

Auto stocks: Tata Motors CEO and Managing Director Guenter Butschek said on Thursday that the Indian automobile industry growth story is about to collapse due to ongoing slump triggered by a variety of factors, including low consumer sentiment and non-availability of liquidity.

NBCC, Jaypee Infra: State-owned NBCC told the Supreme Court Thursday that it was willing to give a revised proposal to complete the stalled projects of debt-laden Jaypee Group to address the grievances of thousands of harassed homebuyers.

PNB, OBC, United Bank of India: The board of Punjab National Bank (PNB) has given in-principle approval for amalgamation of Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India with PNB. The board meeting held on Thursday followed the finance ministry asking the three banks to consider the proposal of amalgamation, PNB said in a regulatory filing.





NDTV: Private TV channel NDTV on Thursday said it has got relief from the Bombay High Court, which has set aside an order passed by the market regulator Sebi.

Prabhat Dairy: The company in its board meet on September 10 will consider voluntary delisting of the equity shares of the Company, it said in a regulatory filing.



said it has defaulted in payment of non-convertible debentures interest worth Rs 1.4 crore which were due between September 3-4.With the slowdown in market hitting Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV) sales by 70 per cent in August, Ashok Leyland Ltd on Thursday declared five-day holiday for its Ennore plant, starting from September 6, excluding Sunday. It has seen almost 10 days of no-production during August, owing to sluggish market.Reliance Jio on Thursday launched its optic fibre-based Jio Fiber broadband service. Rentals will start at Rs 699 and will go up to Rs 8,499. The lowest tariff will start with 100 Mbps speed. Most tariff plans come with access to all the services. READ MORE