Stocks to watch: Sun Pharma, realty stocks, Tata Steel, YES Bank, HPCL

At 08:32 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 5.50 points or 0.05 per cent higher at 12,013, indicating a flat start for the Indian market on Thursday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Earnings today: Sun Pharma, HPCL, and BPCL are among the 148 companies scheduled to announce their September quarter results today.

Realty stocks: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the setting up of a Rs 25,000-crore alternative investment fund (AIF) to revive around 1,600 stalled housing projects across top cities in the country. READ MORE



Max Financial and its arm, Mitsui have terminated stake swap deals.

YES Bank: Global rating agency Moody’s has placed private lender YES Bank’s foreign currency issuer rating of ‘Ba3’ under review for downgrade. READ MORE

Results impact

Tata Steel: Tata Steel reported a loss of Rs 6.54 crore before tax on a consolidated basis in the September quarter (Q2) against a profit of Rs 5,411 crore in the corresponding period last year, mainly due to a fall in realisations across geographies.

Manappuram Finance on Wednesday reported 82 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 407.65 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The company's profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 223.99 crore.

Emami: Amid muted consumer demand, Emami has performed financially according to Street estimates by posting an 11 per cent increase in its pre-tax profit at Rs 118 crore, even as revenue increased by 5 per cent to Rs 660 crore during the quarter ended September 30, 2019.



on November 6 reported over 32 percent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 702.18 crore in the second quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,034.92 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Adani Enterprises: Adani Enterprises and the Delhi Airport International Limited are among the four bidders for the proposed Jewar International Airport, officials said on Tuesday. Technical bids for selection of the concessionaire for the airport were opened at the office of the Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) in Greater Noida, the officials said.



DHFL: Auditors of the company filed a fraud complaint with the corporate affairs ministry as early as August, said a report by business daily Mint.