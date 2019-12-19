Stocks to watch: Tata Group shares, Bank of Baroda, Ruchi Soya, Lemon Tree

At 08:38 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 32.50 points or 0.27 per cent lower at 12,222.50, indicating a negative start for the Indian market on Thursday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Tata Group shares: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal’s (NCLAT’s) move to reinstate former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry will trigger a knee-jerk reaction in related stocks. It will keep them under pressure in the short-to-medium term till there is clarity on the issue, say analysts. READ MORE

Bank of Baroda: Government-owned Bank of Baroda has reported a Rs 5,250-crore divergence in the calculation of bad loans for the 2018-19 financial year. The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) assessment of its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) for the year is Rs 75,174 crore. Against this, the bank had reported GNPAs of Rs 69,924 crore, it told the BSE exchange.

Ruchi Soya: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved on Wednesday made its first big acquisition when it paid Rs 4,350 crore to take over soya food brand Nutrela-maker Ruchi Soya through an insolvency process.

ICICI Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday said its approval to the termination of former ICICI Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Chanda Kochhar was within its jurisdiction and was given after considering the request of Kochhar’s former employer.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The company has signed a License Agreement for a 44 room Hotel located at Baga, Goa under the Company's brand 'Lemon Tree Hotel' and this will be our fifth Hotel in Goa.



JK Paper said that CRISIL has upgraded the ratings on the long-term bank facilities, non-convertible debentures, and fixed deposit programme of JK Paper Limited (JKPL) to ''CRISIL AA-/FAA/Stable'' from ''CRISIL A+/FAA-/Positive''.



-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Wednesday said it has acquired Bowler, a UK-based manufacturer of all-terrain performance cars, parts and rally raid vehicles.Normal production at the Company's Paradeep Unit in Odisha is likely to resume from December 20, 2019.