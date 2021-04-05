Stocks to watch: Tata Motors, RIL, Adani Enterprises, Britannia, SAIL

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 79 points or 0.53 per cent lower at 14,913 around 8.45 am, indicating a weak start for the benchmark indices on Monday.

Here are the top stocks that are likely to be in focus today:

Tata Motors: has completed the transfer of its defence business with effect from April 1 to Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) for an upfront consideration of Rs 227.7 crore.

IL&FS Transport: IL&FS Transportation Networks (ITNL), a subsidiary of IL&FS, on Sunday said it has received a settlement amount of Rs 673 crore for Kiratpur Ner Chowk Expressway (KNCEL) and Rs 20 crore towards claims for Chenani Nashri Tunnelway (CNTL), from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Bajaj Electricals: The company said it has declared lay-off at its manufacturing unit located at Shikohabad in Uttar Pradesh. The layoff is with effect from April 3, 2021, until further notice, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Adani Enterprises: said it has won a Rs 1,169.10 crore highway project in Odisha from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The contract has been won by Adani Enterprises' wholly-owned subsidiary Adani Road Transport Ltd (ARTL). Besides this, the company along with its wholly-owned subsidiary Gare Palma II Collieries Pvt Ltd (GPIICPL) has signed a pact with Maharashtra State Power Generation Co Ltd (MAHAGENCO) for development and operation of Gare Palma Sector II coal mine.

Coal India: MCL, a subsidiary of Coal India Ltd, on Friday said it has posted a record production of148.01 million tonne and achieved the highest-ever dispatch of 146 million tonne in the 2020-21 fiscal.

RIL: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries (RIL) Ltd on Friday said it has secured approval of its shareholders and creditors for hiving off its oil-to-chemical (O2C) business into a separate unit.

Bajaj Auto: Bajaj Auto on Friday said its total sales stood at 3,69,448 units in March. The Pune-based company had dispatched 2,42,575 units in March 2020, amid COVID-19 led disruptions.

Piramal Enterprises: The company on Friday said Khushru Jijina, managing director, Piramal Capital, will join the board of the company as executive director, Financial Services.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures: The company said it has pre-paid debt worth Rs 299.51 crore. The company, earlier this week, pre-paid its long term loans/ working capital loans amounting to Rs 299.51 crore, according to a BSE filing.

Dixon Technologies: The company said it has incorporated two subsidiaries for business purpose. The Noida-based company has incorporated - Dixon Electro Manufacturing Pvt Ltd and Dixon Technologies Solutions Pvt Ltd.

Tata Power: Tata Power has taken over power distribution operations in north-eastern Odisha from April 1. Tata Power has taken over the management and operations of NESCO (North Eastern Electricity Supply Company of Odisha) from April 1, 2021, upon completion of the sale process, as per a regulatory filing.

NTPC: State-owned NTPC on Thursday said it has commissioned the second unit of 660 MW of the Nabinagar Super Thermal Power Project in Bihar. With this, the total installed capacity of NTPC Group has become 65,150 MW, the power giant said.

Wipro: IT services major Wipro on Thursday said it has completed the takeover of Metro-NOM GMBH and Metro Systems Romania SRL for 52.04 million euros (about Rs 448.6 crore) as part of its digital and IT partnership deal with Metro AG.

L&T Technology Services: The company said Amit Chadha has taken charge as the company's CEO and managing director.

Hero MotoCorp: Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp on Thursday said its total sales stood at 5,76,957 units in March 2021. The company had sold 3,34,647 units in March last year.

TVS Motor: The company reported total sales of 3,22,683 units in March as against 1,44,739 units sold in same period last year.

Eicher Motors: Royal Enfield, part of Eicher Motors, said its total wholesales in March stood at 66,058 units. The company had reported sales of 35,814 units in the same month last year.

HDFC: HDFC Capital Advisors and US-based Cerberus Capital Management have partnered to target the creation of a special situations platform focused on high-yield opportunities in the residential real estate sector, HDFC said in a statement.

Britannia Industries: The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 62 per share and the record date for the same has been fixed as April 10, 2021.

V-Mart Retail: The company has opened six new stores - four in Uttar Pradesh, one in Bihar and one in Rajasthan.

National Fertilisers: The firm reported the highest ever total fertiliser sale of 59.36 lakh MT in FY21. Other than fertilisers, the company also saw steep growth in the sale of seeds and agrochemicals.

SAIL: Steel Authority of India (SAIL) clocked its best ever quarterly sales at 4.27 million tonnes (MT) during the March quarter of the last fiscal year, up 14 per cent over the year-ago period.

SBI Card: SBI Cards and Payment Services (SBI Card) has been seeing over 50 per cent of its transactions via online payments such as on groceries, utility bills, insurance premium, and hopes the trend to go up further as point of sale purchases are yet to pick up, top company executive said.

Olectra Greentech: Olectra Greentech and Evey Trans received letter of award for 50 electric buses from one of the state transport authorities under FAME-II scheme of Government of India.