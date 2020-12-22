Stocks to watch: Tata Motors, Thermax, Lupin, Wendt, Edelweiss, Majesco

After a massive selloff on Monday, benchmark indices looked set to return to their winning ways as SGX Nifty traded over 1 per cent higher at 13,430, at around 8.20 am.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

Tata Motors: The auto maker is set to increase commercial vehicle prices from January 1, 2021 owing to steady rise in material and other input costs, impact of forex and transition to BS-VI norms, that have raised cost of vehicle manufacturing.

Edelweiss Financial Services: Edelweiss Financial Services (EFSL) on Monday said it will raise up to Rs 200 crore through issuance of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The base size of the issue is Rs 100 crore, with an option to retain over-subscription up to Rs 100 crore, the company said in a release.

NIIT: The company will consider buyback of equity shares at its board meeting on December 24.

Thermax: The company iIncreased its stake in First Energy Pvt. to 100 per cent from 76 per cent by acquiring the remaining stake. With this, First Energy becomes a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

Lupin: Thepharma company, on Monday, said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic drug used in the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. The company has received approval from the USFDA for its Rufinamide Oral Suspension in 40 mg/mL strength, Lupin said in a statement.

JSW Steel: JSW Steel’s Italian unit has entered into a share purchase agreement with Industrial Development Corporation, South Africa to acquire 30.73 per cent of GSI Lucchini S.p.A. for a cash consideration of 1 million Euros. The a

Acquisition is made to strengthen its presence in overseas grinding media JSW Steel's Italian subsidiary already holds balance 69.67 per cent stake in GSI.

Wendt: The promoters of Wendt will sell up to 4.74 per cent stake in the company via OFS during December 22-23; floor price set at Rs 2,200 per share.

Majesco: Edelweiss Retail Finance bought 2.04 lakh shares of Majesco on NSE at Rs 974 per share.

IDBI Bank: IDBI Bank on Monday said it had option to draw Rs 1,500 crore as equity capital from its promoter Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

Future Enterprises: The firm defaults on payment of interest of Rs 13.91 crore due on non-convertible debentures.

Prabhat Dairy: Sebi on Monday granted a six-month extension to Prabhat Dairy Ltd (PDL) to complete the delisting process. The company received shareholders' nod for delisting the company on October 14, 2019.

Birlasoft: Acacia II Partners LP on Monday offloaded more than 67 lakh shares of Birlasoft worth over Rs 137 crore through an open market transaction. According to the bulk deal data available on NSE, Acacia II Partners LP disposed of 67.11 lakh scrips of the company at an average price of Rs 205.15 per share.

Max Financial Services: Avendus Absolute Return Fund bought 16,73,026 shares in the company at Rs 653 per share. However, Moneyline Portfolio Investments sold 37.40 lakh shares at Rs 654.55 per share.

Coal India: State-owned Coal India allocated 25.78 million tonnes (MT) of coal in the first eight months of this fiscal under spot e-auction scheme, registering a year-on-year increase of 59.4 per cent. Coal India had allocated 16.17 MT of coal in the April-November period of the previous fiscal, according to government data.

Bank of Baroda: Public sector lender Bank of Baroda (BoB) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard under which the bank would offer customised services along with a host of facilities to account holders.

Indian Bank: The Special Resolution for appropriation of accumulated losses of Rs 18,975.53 crore was passed with requisite majority by the shareholders of the bank during the EGM.

Engineers India: The company fixed January 1, 2021 as the record date for share buyback.