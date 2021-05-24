Stocks to watch: Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp, Concor, United Spirits, Grasim

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 83 points lower at 15,142, indicating a weak start for the benchmark indices on Monday.

Here are the top stocks to track today:

Earnings Today: Grasim Industries, India Cements, JK Paper, Mahanagar Gas and Barbeque-Nation Hospitality are among 33 companies slated to post their quarterly numbers today.

Tata Steel: The Tata group company will replace state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in the benchmark Sensex, the BSE announced on Friday. The change will become effective from June 21.

JSW Steel: The company on Friday posted a manifold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 4,191 crore for the quarter ended March 31, mainly on account of higher income.

Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler maker on Saturday said it will resume production at all its manufacturing plants in India from Monday after temporarily shutting operations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Punjab & Sind Bank: The bank reported a net profit of Rs 160.79 crore in the last quarter of the fiscal ended March 2021. The state-run lender had posted a net loss of Rs 236.30 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal year.

MCX: Leading commodity bourse MCX posted a 41.31 per cent YoY drop in its consolidated net profit at Rs 38.44 crore during the fourth quarter of the 2020-21 fiscal on poor income.

DRL: Drug major Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) is working on the development of new treatment options for Covid-19 patients which it aims to launch over the next few months while ensuring uninterrupted supplies of its existing range of products for the infectious disease in the market, according to a top company official.

PowerGrid Corporation: The company board has approved investments totalling Rs 2,202 crore for various power transmission projects.

Minda Industries: The company board has approved acquisition of 27.55 per cent stake in CSE Dakshina Solar Pvt Ltd for Rs 27 lakh.

Arvind: Textiles manufacturer Arvind on Saturday said it is planning to raise up to Rs 200 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.

Amara Raja: Amara Raja Batteries on Saturday said its consolidated net profit after tax rose by 38 per cent YoY to Rs 189 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021 on the back of robust sales across business verticals.

Natco Pharma: The company has received approval from the US health regulator for generic Lenalidomide capsules indicated for treatment of adults with multiple myeloma, mantle cell lymphoma and myelodysplastic syndromes.

Godrej Industries: The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 92.22 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021 as against a net profit of Rs 103.39 crore in the January-March period a year ago.

Wockhardt: The company board has approved plans to raise up to Rs 150 crore by issuing securities on a private placement basis.

Shoppers Stop: Retail chain Shoppers Stop said its consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 24.10 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 127.22 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago.

Concor: State-owned Container Corporation of India Ltd (Concor) on Friday reported a 92 per cent YoY dip in consolidated net profit to Rs 24.97 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021.

Crompton Greaves: The company reported an over two-fold increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 249.08 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2021. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 102.10 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago.

Birlasoft: The company on Friday reported a 43.3 per cent YoY rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 98.9 crore for the March 2021 quarter. The IT services company had posted a profit of Rs 69 crore in the year-ago period, Birlasoft said in a regulatory filing.

United Spirits: Diageo-controlled liquor maker on Friday reported a four-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 203.3 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021, helped by double-digit growth in sales.

Dr Lal PathLabs: The diagnostics firm reported an over 2.5 times rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 85.1 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, mainly on account of a rise in the non-Covid-19 business.

Union Bank of India: ife Insurance Corporation of India's shareholding has risen by over 5 per cent in the state-run Union Bank of India with acquisition of nearly 2 per cent additional stake in the bank.

Bharat Parenterals: The company has received license and authorisation from Drugs Controller General of India and Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation for the manufacturing and marketing of Favipiravir Oral Suspension l00mg/ml, which will be used to treat Covid-19.

Shree Cement: The company reported higher standalone profit at Rs 767.6 crore in Q4FY21 as against Rs 588.1 crore in Q4FY20.