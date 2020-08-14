Stocks to watch: Tata Steel, telcos, Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors, BPCL

At 08:45 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 1 point or 0.01 per cent higher at 11,324.50, indicating a flat start for the domestic market on Friday.

Here's a list of stocks that may remain in focus today.

Tata Steel: Domestic steel major Tata Steel on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 4,648.13 crore for the quarter ended June, mainly on account of reduced income. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 714.03 crore during the same period a year ago.

Earnings today: A total of 231 companies including Glenmark Pharma, Berger Paints, and Hindalco Industries are scheduled to announce their June quarter earnings today.

Telcos, Banks: Telecom and bank stocks are expected to be in focus today as the Supreme Court will hear the AGR case, starting 3 PM.

Hero MotoCorp: The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Thursday reported a 95.38 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 57.78 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, on account of lower sales due to coronavirus pandemic. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,256.69 crore during the April-June period of previous fiscal.

Eicher Motors: VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), the truck and bus making company of Eicher Motors, has signed an agreement to buy the bus division of Volvo in India for Rs 100 crore. Further, the company on Thursday reported 66 per cent fall in its total revenue from operations to Rs 818 crore in the April to June quarter and a loss of Rs 55 crore as against a profit of Rs 452 crore in Q1 FY20.

BPCL: State-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), in the process of being privatised, has posted 30 per cent increase in consolidated profit before tax (PBT) for the first quarter (Q1) of 2020-21 to Rs3,080.8 crore, against Rs2,375.02 crore during the April-June period of 2019-20.



Redington India: Net profit of Redington India declined 19.31 per cent to Rs 88.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 110.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

Grasim Industries: Aditya Birla Group firm Grasim Industries Ltd on Thursday reported a66.61 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 620.74 crore for the first quarter ended June 2020, impacted by a disruption in economic activities due to Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdown.

Praj Industries: Net loss of Praj Industries reported came in at Rs 10.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 8.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

Minda Corporation: Auto component maker Minda Corporation on Thursday reported a loss of Rs 35.40 crore for the quarter to June 2020. The flagship company of the Spark Minda had posted a profit of Rs 21.20 crore in the June quarter of 2019-20.

City Union Bank: Private sector City Union Bank (CUB) on Thursday reported a 17 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 154.04 crore for the June quarter. The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 185.65 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, CUB said in a regulatory filing.

Greaves Cotton: The company reported a net consolidated net loss of Rs 30.86 crore for the quarter ended June 2020. Further, Nagesh Basavanhallli has resigned from post of MD and CEO with effect from August 13.