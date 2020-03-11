Stocks to watch: Tata Steel, YES Bk, RIL, oil-linked stocks, Cadila Health

At 08:27 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 33.70 points or 0.32 per cent to 10,413.30 levels, indicating a flat-to-negative start for the Indian market on Wednesday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Tata Steel: Tata Steel Europe is planning to cut 1,250 jobs as it faces “challenging circumstances” and “needs to urgently improve profitability”, said a Reuters report.

RIL: Global brokerage firm Goldman Sachs has maintained 'buy' rating on the stock with the target price of Rs 1,750. It said correction in RIL is overdone. Macquarie has upgraded the stock to "Neutral" with the target price of Rs 1,145 apiece.

Oil-linked stocks: Oil and gas companies, paints, and aviation stocks may trade actively as oil prices climbed for a second day on Wednesday, lifted by hopes that US producers will cut output, but gains were limited compared with Monday’s crash after Saudi Arabia and Russia triggered a price war.

TCS: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Tuesday said its aboard has approved payment of an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share for the financial year 2019-20.



Infosys has joined the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program to offer end-to-end solutions for smart stadiums, smart venues and smart event management, the company said in an exchange filing.

YES Bank: Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor tried to influence the lender to sanction large credits to several corporate entities even after his exit, former chief executive officer Ravneet Gill told the Enforcement Directorate (ED) during his questioning, according to an official dealing with the case. The company said it will release its December quarter results on March 14.

IT services firms such as HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra are said to be better placed than their bigger peers Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to withstand the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. READ MORE

Telecom firms: The financially stressed telecom industry could get a breather as the government has indicated that it would take at least six months to evaluate the companies’ self-assessment of dues linked to adjusted gross revenue (AGR). READ MORE



Cadila Health: CLSA has maintained 'buy' on the stock with the target price of Rs 330.



ABB India: Power and automation technology major ABB India said on Monday its board of directors has approved the proposal to sell the company's solar inverter business to Marici Solar India for Rs 100.6 crore.



Narayana Hrudayalaya: The company has announced closure of operations of Chinmaya Narayana Superspeciality Centre, Bangalore.