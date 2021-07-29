Stocks to watch: Tatva Chintan, Nestle India, TechM, Axis Bank, ABB India

Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange traded 41 points higher at 15,748, indicating a firm start for the benchmark indices on Thursday.

Here are the top stocks to track today:

Results Today: Over 90 companies, including Tech Mahindra, TVS Motors, Future Retail, Lauras Labs, PVR, Raymond, Stove Kraft and Union Bank will announce their quarterly numbers today.

Brokerages project a 16-23 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in Tech Mahindra's June quarter profit and a 10 per cent jump in revenue on 1 per cent contribution from acquisitions and ramp-up in deals won in prior quarters. READ HERE

Listing Today: Shares of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem will debut on the bourses on Thursday. The second most subscribed IPO of 2021, with 180 times bids is set to double on listing. The grey market premium for the stock surged by Rs 1,140-1,150 or 105-110 per cent over the issue price of Rs 1,083 ahead of listing.

Nestle India: The company reported a 10.7 per cent YoY growth in its profit after tax for the April-June quarter. Its net sales for the quarter surged by 13.8 per cent YoY to Rs 3,462.4 crore from Rs 3,042 crore.

Happiest Minds: The IT firm reported a nearly 29 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 35.73 crore in the June 2021 quarter as against a net profit of Rs 50.18 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue, however, grew 41.4 per cent YoY at Rs 331.52 crore.

ABB India: The company posted a four-fold jump in its net profit to Rs 68 crore in the June quarter compared to the year-ago period mainly due to higher revenues.

Icra: Rating firm Icra reported a 43 per cent YoY jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 24.34 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. The total income during April-June FY22 rose to Rs 90.52 crore, against Rs 80.80 crore in the first quarter of FY21.

Route Mobile: Communication services firm Route Mobile posted a 27.44 per cent YoY jump in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 34.3 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021. Route Mobile's revenue from operations grew around 22 per cent to Rs 377.5 crore during the reported quarter, from Rs 309.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21

HDFC: The company has enhanced its existing limit to raise capital through medium-term notes to up to USD 2.8 billion (about Rs 20,875.65 crore).

Ashok Leyland: Hinduja group flagship firm Ashok Leyland will invest up to USD 200 million (nearly Rs 1,500 crore) in its electric vehicles journey through its UK-based arm Switch Mobility in the next few years, according to company officials.

BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) has commissioned six CNG stations in Chennai in alliance with Torrent Gas and plans to have 39 such stations by March 2022 across Chennai and Tiruvallur.

SIS: Security and Intelligence Services (SIS) reported a marginal increase in net profit to Rs 60 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. The cash logistics and security services firm had posted a net profit of Rs 58 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue for the quarter increased by 10 per cent YoY to Rs 2,379.3 crore.

JM Financial: The company reported a consolidated net income of Rs 203.14 crore for the quarter to June, up 117 per cent over the same period in 2020, primarily on account of a low base due to the nationwide lockdown in the pandemic-hit year.

Yes Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance: The two companies have come forward for a strategic co-lending tie-up to source and service home loans.

Axis Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 5 crore on for contravention of certain provisions of directions issued by the RBI, including on cybersecurity framework.

HCL Tech: IT services major HCL Technologies on Wednesday said it has appointed Jill Kouri as its Chief Marketing Officer.

United Breweries: Beer maker United Breweries reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 30.94 crore for the quarter ended June compared with a net loss of Rs 114.50 crore during the April-June period of the previous fiscal.

Mahanagar Gas: The company reported a 351 per cent YoY jump in its June quarter net profit to Rs 204.08 crore as volumes recovered over a low base of last year. Total gas sales at 2.398 million standard cubic metes per day in April-June was double of last year but 17 per cent lower than the previous quarter.

NTPC: The 4000- MW super thermal power project of Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd , a joint venture between National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and Jharkhand Bijali Vitran Nigam Ltd, at Patratu in Ramgarh district has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Adani Group stocks: The National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) has clarified that only the GDR accounts of Abula Investments, APMS Investment and Cresta Fund -- three foreign portfolio investors having stakes in Adani group companies -- have been frozen.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering: Its subsidiary Isgec Hitachi Zosen and joint venture company bagged breakthrough order for a PTA reactor.