Stocks to Watch: TCS, AB Sun Life AMC, RIL, Dish Tv, Inox Leisure, Saregama

The Nifty futures on SGX indicated a quiet start, and were up 10 points at 17,910 around 8.50 am. Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:



TCS: The IT major reported 14 per cent year-on-year growth in net profit for the quarter ended September 2021 at Rs 9,624 crore, while revenue grew 16.8 per cent YoY to Rs 46,867 crore. According to Bloomberg estimates, has missed both the top line and margin growth estimates.

IT stocks: Apart from TCS, other IT stocks too will be in focus with Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies and Mindtree scheduled to announce earnings this week.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC: The shares of the asset management company will list on the bourses today. The IPO was subscribed 5.25 times and the issue price was fixed at Rs 712 per share.

Results today: HFCL, Delta Corporation, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Ramkrishna Forgings, Saregama India, Tata Metaliks and Tinplate Company of India.

Reliance Industries: Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance New Energy Solar, a wholly owned subsidiary of (RIL), has acquired REC Solar Holdings (REC Group) from China National Bluestar (Group) Co. An RIL statement said the transaction is for an enterprise value of $771 million. This is the first major renewable energy deal, where an equipment manufacturing facility has been acquired.

Within hours of announcing acquisition of REC Solar Holdings for $771 million, announced on Sunday that its subsidiary will acquire a 40 per cent stake in Sterling & Wilson Solar Ltd through a combination of primary investment, secondary purchase and open offer for around Rs 2,850 crore. READ MORE



NCLT grants Zee time till October 22 to file reply to Invesco’s plea seeking an EGM for removal of Punit Goenka.

Dish Tv: Yes Bank one of the largest shareholder of the company plans to take the company court if it fails to agree for an EGM. The private bank seeks removal of managing director Jawahar Goel and four other directors, and induct two Yes Bank executives as nominee directors and five independent directors on the board.

INOX Leisure: The multiplex manager has started commercial operations of a 4 screen multiplex in Guwahati.