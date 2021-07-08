Stocks to watch: TCS, Shyam Metalics, Tata Motors, PNB Housing, HDFC

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 59 points lower at 15,829 around 8.35 am, indicating a weak start for the benchmark indices on Thursday.

Here are the top stocks that are likely to be in focus today:

Earnings Today: TCS, Gammon Infrastructure Projects, and Shyam Metalics and Energy will release their quarterly numbers on Thursday.

Analysts expect to post PAT growth of 30-36 per cent and revenue growth of 19-20 per cent, on a yearly basis, led by a low base of last year, strong seasonality, digital traction and ramp-up of deals. READ HERE

Tata Motors: The stock of the home-grown automaker will be in focus after Jaguar Land Rover assured the investors that it sees a strong rebound in overall volumes and cash flow in the second half of the year although the company stayed clear of giving any fresh guidance FY22.

Bajaj Healthcare: The company has received license from DRDO to manufacture and market '2-Deoxy-D-Glucose' (2-DG), used in control and treatment of COVID-19.

PNB Housing Finance: The company on Wednesday said its promoter Punjab National Bank has asked it to consider restructuring the proposed Rs 4,000 crore capital infusion deal led by US-based Carlyle group. After obtaining legal opinion, PNB board is of the opinion that the housing finance company should take cognisance of the SEBI letter and consider restructuring the contours of the fund-raising plan. PNB Housing board, after meeting on July 5 and 6, has decided to wait for SAT order on July 12, before further action.

Zuari Global: The company has acquired 13.19 percent shares of Forte Furniture Products India from the Indian Furniture Products (IFPL) subsidiary of the company.

HDFC: Housing finance major on Wednesday said it has divested 2.46 per cent of its stake in Hindustan Oil Exploration Company (HOECL) for Rs 37 crore. The shares were sold in the secondary market through stock exchanges between September 19, 2017 and July 7, 2021 (including these dates) at the prevailing market price.

Bank stocks: The RBI has imposed penalties on 14 lenders for contravention of various regulatory norms. The penalty imposed totals Rs 14.5 crore, with a maximum Rs 2 crore fine on Bank of Baroda. Rs 1 crore penalty has been imposed each on Bandhan Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Central Bank of India, Credit Suisse AG, Indian Bank, IndusInd Bank, Karnataka Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, Punjab and Sind Bank, South Indian Bank, The Jammu & Kashmir Bank, and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank. The penalty imposed on the State Bank of India is Rs 50 lakh.

JK Tyre: JK Tyre & Industries Ltd on Wednesday said it has widened its original equipment manufacturer (OEM) supply to Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) with the addition of the automobile maker's latest SUV Alcazar.

Shree Cement: CARE reaffirmed rating of the company at A1+.

KPR Mill: The company will consider the proposal for sub-division of the face value of the equity shares on July 27.

RailTel Corporation of India: The company has received a work order for Rs 23 crore from Sagar Cable Network towards providing of multicast drop and carry with 1.5G capacity at 66 locations for 5 years.

Kalyan Jewellers: Overall revenue for the June quarter was 55 per cent of Q1FY20, the company said. A significant portion of the revenue for Q1FY22 was booked during the month of April.