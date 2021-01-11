Stocks to watch: TCS, Wipro, Avenue Supermarts, Tata Steel, Vedanta, Cipla

futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 60 points higher at 14,435, at around 8.30 am on Monday, indicating a firm start for benchmark equity indices.



Here are the key stocks to track in today's session:



Information technology stocks would remain under investor radar on Monday after IT major Tata Consultancy Services on Friday posted a 7.18 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its December quarter (Q3FY21) profit at Rs 8,701 crore. also announced third interm dividend of Rs 6 per share. READ HERE

Avenue Supermarts: Avenue Supermarts, which owns and operates retail chain D-Mart, on Saturday reported an increase of 16.39 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 446.95 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.



Wipro: The Rs 9,500-crore buyback offer from Wipro will end today. The offer received overwhelming response from investors on Friday, and has been subscribed 326.45 per cent, as per reports. The firm, which proposed to buyback 23.75 crore shares at Rs 400 a share, has received bids for 77.53 crore shares.

Vedanta: Promoter group launches open offer to buy 10 per cent stake in the company. The parent has offered to buy up to 37.17 crore shares from public shareholders at Rs 160 apiece, which is a 12% discount to Friday's closing price.

Bharti Airtel: The company announced the appointment of Pradipt Kapoor as its Chief Information Officer (CIO). Kapoor takes over from Harmeen Mehta, the company said in a statement.

Sobha: Sobha Ltd's sales bookings rose 29 per cent year-on-year to Rs 887.6 crore in the third quarter this fiscal on better housing demand during the festive season. The firm reported a sales bookings of Rs 887.6 crore as against Rs 689.9 crore in the same period previous year.

Cipla: is recalling over 5.8 lakh packets of a drug for the reduction in the occurrence of gastric ulcers from the US market, as per a report by the US Food and Drug Administration. The drug major is recalling esomeprazole magnesium for delayed-release oral suspension in unit dose packets in strengths 10 mg, 20 mg and 40 mg in the US market.

Star Cement: Star Cement's two-million-tonne greenfield cement plant in West Bengal is ready and commercial production will begin soon, a top company official said. The Rs 450 crore grinding unit has been set up in Jalpaiguri district in north Bengal.

SCI: Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) will collaborate with Inland Waterways Authority soon to commence coastal shipping services, a company official said. The coastal shipping activities will be undertaken by its wholly-owned subsidiary - Inland & Coastal Shipping.

Reliance Infrastructure: The firm has completed the sale of its entire 74 per cent stake in PKTCL to India Grid Trust for Rs 900 crore. The proceeds will be utilised for debt reduction, and the company's dues will come down by 6 per cent to Rs 13,100 crore from Rs 14,000 crore.

Tata Steel: said its total output from India operations rose 3 per cent to 4.60 million tonnes (MT) during October-December quarter of the current financial year. The output from company's operations in India was at 4.47 MT in the year-ago period, said in a statement.

NHPC: NHPC has signed an agreement with the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) for assistance in setting up renewable energy (RE) projects.

SAIL: State-owned SAIL posted a 9 per cent growth in crude steel output at 4.37 million tonne (MT) during October-December period of the ongoing fiscal year. The company had produced 4 MT crude steel in the year-ago period, SAIL said in a statement.

KEC International: The company has won orders worth Rs 1,024 crore across various businesses.

Apollo Microsystems: The company has bagged a supply order from Bharat Electronics worth Rs 49.86 crore with a repeat order clause, for maximum of 120 per cent of the units originally ordered as per the terms and conditions.

Future Enterprises: CARE Ratings has downgraded the credit rating of the NCD Issue (Series XXV -A and XXV- B) of the company to D from C.

Dhampur Sugar Mills: India Ratings assigned the company a Long-Term Issuer Rating of 'A+'. The outlook is stable.

Narayana Hrudayalaya: The company has discontinued its operations of the Heart Centre which was operated in the premises of IQ City Hospital in Durgapur, West Bengal under an agreement with IQ City Foundation.