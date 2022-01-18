Stocks to Watch: Tech Mahindra, HFCL, NTPC, Bajaj Finance, Just Dial, Sugar

The NSE Nifty is likely to start trade on a flat note as per the indications from the SGX Nifty. As of 07:55 AM, the SGX Nifty January futures were at 18,325, down 10 points compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, here are the for trade on Tuesday.

Earnings Watch: Bajaj Finance, DCM Shriram, Den Networks, Eki Energy Services, Eureka Industries, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, ICICI Securities, Just Dial, Jyoti Structures, Kapashi Commercials, LT Technology Services, Network 18 Media, Newgen Software, Orosil Smiths, Padam Cotton Yards, Ramkrishna Forgings, Shree Ganesh Remedies, Shakti Pumps, Star Housing Finance, Tata Elxsi, Trident and TV18 Broadcast are some of the companies to announce December quarter results today.

Tech Mahindra: The IT services provider has acquired Com Tec Co IT Ltd (CTC) for €310 million (Rs 2,625 crore), including earnouts and synergy-linked payouts. CTC is an IT solutions and service provider serving the insurance and financial services industries with development centres in Latvia and Belarus. READ MORE



UltraTech Cement: The cement producer reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,708 crore in the December quarter, up 7.8 percent from corresponding period last year on the back of tax credits and marginal increase in net sales. Net sales of the Aditya Birla Group company stood at Rs 12,985 crore in the period under review, up 5.8 percent from last year. READ MORE



The company’s Q3 consolidated net profit declined 4.7 per cent YoY to Rs 81.10 crore for the quarter ended December 2021 as against Rs 85.11 crore in the year ago period. Total income too was down 5.5 per cent from Rs 1,289.83 crore to Rs 1,129.20 crore.

Further, HFCL’s board has approved the production capacity of optical fibre and optical fibre cable by 12 mfkm/ p.a. and 10 mfkm/ p.a, respectively, for a proposed investment of up to Rs 425 crore.

Tata Power: Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power, has commissioned two solar power projects of 50 MW each in Uttar Pradesh. The projects have been completed by TPREL within the agreed timelines despite COVID challenges. The plants are expected to generate more than 221.26 million units annually.

Angel One: The brokerage firm’s Q3 net profit soared 121.4 per cent YoY to Rs 162.28 crore for the quarter ended December 2021 as against Rs 73.29 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income also nearly doubled to Rs 601.93 crore from Rs 311.80 crore in the same period.

Tatva Chintan Pharma: The company’s Q3FY22 net rose by 9.24 per cent YoY to Rs 22.81 crore, on the back of 35.4 per cent YoY growth in total income at Rs 109.39 crore.

Maharashtra Scooters: The company’s net jumped 25per cent YoY to Rs 3.30 in the quarter ended December 2021. Total income was up 32 per cent YoY at Rs 10.72 crore.

Sonata Software: The company’s Q3 net was up marginally at Rs 56.25 crore for the quarter ended December 2021 when compared with Rs 54.30 crore in the year ago period. Total income also inched higher to Rs 229.80 crore from Rs 226.64 crore.

Schaeffler India: The company has fixed 09 February as the record date for allotment of shares post split in the ratio of 1:5.

Tata Steel Long Products: The company’s Q3FY22 net profit plunged 65.8 per cent to Rs 1.04 crore when compared with Rs 3.04 crore in Q3FY21. Total income, however, rose 20.5 per cent to Rs 16.87 crore from Rs 14 crore.

Ballarpur Industries: Lenders to the troubled company will meet on January 18 ahead of the application for the company’s liquidation, which will be heard by the Mumbai bench of National Company Law Tribunal bench on January 25, 2022. The financial creditors’ admitted claims are just over Rs 3,100 crore. READ MORE



NTPC: The country’s largest power generating company plans to raise $750 million through external commercial borrowing (ECB) as term loan to fund its expansion plans in the renewable energy and coal mining businesses.

Sugar: India's sugar exports during October-December period jumped nearly four-fold to 17 lakh tonnes on higher demand from overseas, according to industry body ISMA. During the same period in the previous year, about 4.5 lakh tonnes of sugar were exported.

Stocks in F&O ban: Escorts, Granules India, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vodafone Idea and SAIL are the only stocks in the F&O ban period today.