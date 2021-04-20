Stocks to watch: TechM, ACC, Nestle India, 5paisa, Caplin Point, ICICI Pru

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 58 points higher at 14,447, indicating a firm start for the benchmark indices on Tuesday.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

Tech Mahindra: The company said it has acquired a 100 per cent stake in DigitalOnUS, a hybrid cloud and DevOps services provider, for $120 million (about Rs 898 crore) to augment hybrid-cloud offerings for enterprise customers globally.

ACC: Cement maker ACC reported a 74.17 per cent YoY increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 562.59 crore for the first quarter ended March 2021, helped by an increase in sales and cost-efficiency. It had posted a profit of Rs 323.02 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Earnings Today: Nestle India, and 7 other firms will report their March quarter numbers today.

Analysts expect Nestle to post up to 14 per cent YoY jump in Q1 PAT, led by increased in home consumption, better demand from rural and urban India, sustainable growth in Maggi noodles and new products launches. READ MORE

Indian Overseas Bank: The PSU lender said it has convened an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) next month to seek shareholders' approval for issuance of preferential shares to the government for Rs 4,100 crore capital infusion in 2020-21.

Crisil: The company reported a 5.2 per cent YoY decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 83.5 crore for the first quarter ended March 2021 as against Rs 88.1 crore posted in the same period last year. The company follows the January-December financial year.

ICICI Prudential: Despite reporting a good set of overall numbers, an accelerated provisioning of Rs 200 crore for the pandemic has crimped net profit of Life by 64.2 per cent to Rs 64 crore in the January-March quarter.

Astrazeneca, Pfizer, DRL: Shares of vaccine makers are likely to be in focus today after the government allowed vaccination for all above 18 years of age, starting May 1.

Caplin Point Laboratories: Ace investor Ashish Kacholia increased stake in Caplin Point from 1.08 per cent as of December 2020, to 1.16 per cent as of March 2021.

ICICI Bank: The company board will meet on April 24 to consider fund raising by way of issuance of debt securities.

Adani Ports and SEZ: The company board has approved the allotment of 1 crore shares of face value of Rs 2 each fully paid up, on a preferential basis to Windy Lakeside Investment at an issue price of Rs 800 per share, aggregating to Rs 800 crore.

UPL: The company has appointed Carlos Pellicer as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Pellicer will replace Diego Casanello who resigned from the position to pursue new opportunities outside the sector.

Zuari Global: The firm announced a second interim dividend of Re 1 per share for FY21. The record date for the same is April 28.

Snowman Logistics: Crisil has affirmed Snowman Logistics' long term rating at 'A/Stable'.