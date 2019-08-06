Stocks to watch: Titan, Berger Paints, Dilip Buildcon, Indian Hotels, SRF

At 08:40 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 67.50 points or 0.62 per cent lower at 10,802, indicating a negative start for the Indian market on Tuesday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Earnings today: As many as 106 companies, including the likes of Titan, REC, Pidilite, and Indiabulls Housing are scheduled to announce their June quarter earnings today.

SRF: The consolidated revenue of the company grew by 9 per cent YoY to Rs 1,828 crores in Q1FY20 while PAT rose 41 per cent YoY to Rs 189 crores. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 16 per cent to Rs 295 crore during the period.

Indian Hotels: The company on Monday reported a consolidated net of Rs 4.98 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs Rs 1,020 crore against Rs 979.70 crore registered in the year-ago period.

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea: Bharti Airtel has replaced Vodafone Idea in second spot by mobile revenues, said a Business Standard report. READ MORE

Torrent Power: Torrent Power Monday posted about 22 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 276.59 crore for June quarter compared with year-ago period, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

Berger Paints: Berger Paints India on Monday reported a 31.76 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 176.41 crore for the first quarter ended June 2019. Its revenue from operations during the quarter rose 15.93 per cent to Rs 1,738.41 crore from Rs 1,499.44 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

KEI Industries: The company's revenue grew 22.34 per cent YoY to Rs 1,081.36 crore. Operating profit came in at Rs 113.94 crore against Rs 86.14 crore logged in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Dilip Buildcon: As per reports, Citi has cut the target price of the stock to Rs 514. The company's net profit stood at Rs 125.24 crore in June 2019, down 50.86 per cent from Rs 254.89 crore in June 2018.

Crude oil-linked stocks: Oil marketing companies (OMCs), paint, tyre and aviation stocks may hog the limelight today as the crude oil prices fell more than 2 per cent on Monday on global growth concerns.





Music Broadcast: The company on Monday informed BSE that it has become the first Indian radio network to acquire commercial rights to sell ad space at the Lucknow metro stations and play curated content for three years.

HOEC: The company reported a 28 per cent YoY rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 32.66 crore.