Stocks to watch: Titan, RBL Bank, NMDC, HDFC, Gillette India, Sobha

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 78 points lower at 15,762, indicating a negative start for the benchmark indices on Wednesday.



Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

NMDC: The company's OFS will open for retail investors today. Over 2.19 crore shares would be offered to retail investors at a floor price of Rs 165 a piece. On Tuesday, as against over 10.55 crore shares on offer for institutional investors, they put in bids for over 22.55 crore shares or 2.14 times.

Titan: The company's jewellery division in Q1FY22 grew by around 107 per cent YoY (excluding bullion sales), primarily due to zero sales in April of last year. Watches and wearables division grew by around 280 per cent and eye wear division grew by around 117 per cent over Q1FY21. The company recorded revenue growth of around 117 per cent YoY (excluding bullion sales) in the June quarter.

RBL Bank: The lender's total deposits grew by 21 per cent YoY to Rs 74,480 crore and gross advances increased by 2 per cent YoY to Rs 58,755 crore in June 2021 quarter.

Gillette India: The company appointed Gautam Kamath as Chief Financial Officer and Additional (Executive) Director effective August 1.

HDFC: The National Housing Bank has imposed a monetary penalty on of Rs 4.75 lakh for non-compliance with certain provisions.

Sobha: The real estate player achieved total sales volume of 8,95,539 square feet of super built-up area valued at Rs 682.9 crore in Q1FY22 against 6,50,400 square feet of super built-up area valued at Rs 487.7 crore sold in Q1FY21.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The lender's securities business subsidiary will acquire a nearly 10 per cent stake in financial technology company KIPL engaged in e-learning and stock market for a cash consideration of Rs 10 crore.

SJVNL: State-run SJVN Ltd on Tuesday said it has completed excavation work of 4.3-km long head race tunnel of 60 MW Naitwar Mori Hydro Electric Project in Uttarakhand.

M&M: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has signed share subscription and shareholders' agreement with ReNew Sunlight Energy (RSEPL) and ReNew Green Energy Solutions for subscribing to 1,60,74,000 equity shares, in one or more tranches, which would result in M&M holding up to 31.2% of the equity share capital of RSEPL.

Coffee Day Enterprises: The company defaulted on payment of interest/repayment of principal amount on loans from banks and unlisted debt securities worth Rs 280.54 crore



Mastek: The company has appointed Hiral Chandrana as Global Chief Executive Officer of Mastek Group, with effect from July 6.

SBI: The bank will auction two non-performing accounts (NPAs) next month to recover dues of over Rs 313 crore, according to a notice by the lender.

Bajaj Auto: The company has reduced price of Dominar 250 bike by Rs 16,800 to Rs 1,54,176 (ex-showroom Delhi). The newly announced price on Dominar 250 is expected to grow the franchise further by encouraging customers to take their first step into the world of touring, the Pune-based company said in a statement.