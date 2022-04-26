Stocks to Watch: Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, GMDC, HDFC Life, YES Bank

today: After a consecutive two-day sell off, the are likely to start Tuesday's session on a positive note. At 7:30 am, the SGX nifty futures were quoting at 17,121 levels, hinting at a gap-up open of 100 points on the Nifty50.

Meanwhile, here are some stocks that may see market action today:



Q4 Earnings today: Bajaj Finance, HDFC Life, Macrotech Developers, KPIT Technologies, NELCO, Atul, AU Small Finance Bank, Gateway Distriparks, IIFL Securities, Sanofi India, Aditya Birla Sun Life, Mahindra Logistics, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Schaeffler India, Som Distilleries & Breweries, Tata Coffee, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), United Breweries, UTI Asset Management Company, VST Industries, D-Link (India), International Travel House, Gujarat Hotels, Jindal Hotels, JK Agri Genetics, and Jumbo Bag.

GMDC (Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation): GMDC Ltd reported 86.86 per cent growth year-on-year (YoY) in total revenues for Q4 on consolidated basis at Rs1,057.28 crore. The consolidated net profit for Q4 turned around to a profit of Rs176.99 crore compared to a net loss of Rs-184.64 crore in the Q4FY21. Net margins stood at 16.74 per cent in Q4FY22 compared to -32.63 per cent in March 2021.

Mahindra CIE Automotive: Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd reported 18.22 per cent growth in sales revenues YoY for the Mar-22 quarter on consolidated basis at Rs 2,588.36 crore. The consolidated net profit for Q4 was up nearly 16-fold at Rs 161.43 crore while it doubled on a sequential basis. : Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd reported 18.22 per cent growth in sales revenues YoY for the Mar-22 quarter on consolidated basis at Rs 2,588.36 crore. The consolidated net profit for Q4 was up nearly 16-fold at Rs 161.43 crore while it doubled on a sequential basis. Tata Motors: The company has partnered with Lithium Urban Technologies, an electric vehicle-based urban transportation service provider, to deploy 5000 XPRES T Electric Sedans, across the country, for employee transportation. The deiveries will commence in phases and will complete the deployment by next year. Prestige Estates: The Bengaluru-based company crossed the pre-sales mark of Rs 10,000 crore in FY22. This is the highest ever pre-sales for the company and also the highest among listed real estate players that have released their numbers so far. The Bengaluru-based company crossed the pre-sales mark of Rs 10,000 crore in FY22. This is the highest ever pre-sales for the company and also the highest among listed real estate players that have released their numbers so far. Read more

YES Bank & Zee learn: YES Bank Ltd has moved National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) seeking initiation of insolvency proceedings against Zee Learn. YES Bank has allegedly claimed that the total amount in default with respect to a financial facility is Rs 468 crore. YES Bank Ltd has moved National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) seeking initiation of insolvency proceedings against Zee Learn. YES Bank has allegedly claimed that the total amount in default with respect to a financial facility is Rs 468 crore. Read here

Eveready Industries: Due to lower demand and increase in input cost, dry cell battery maker Eveready Industries India posted a net loss of Rs 38.41 crore on a consolidated basis in the quarter ended March 31. Last year the company had posted a net loss of Rs 442.53 crore. ue to lower demand and increase in input cost, dry cell battery maker Eveready Industries India posted a net loss of Rs 38.41 crore on a consolidated basis in the quarter ended March 31. Last year the company had posted a net loss of Rs 442.53 crore. Read more

Bank of Maharashtra: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) slapped a penalty of Rs 1.12 crore on the bank for non-compliance with certain regulatory directions, including those for know your customer (KYC) norms. This action is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with customers.

Bank of India: Bank of India (BoI) said it will raise up to Rs 2,500 crore by issuing fresh equity shares in order to comply with the minimum public shareholding requirement of 25 per cent. Bank of India (BoI) said it will raise up to Rs 2,500 crore by issuing fresh equity shares in order to comply with the minimum public shareholding requirement of 25 per cent. Read here

Veranda Learning Solutions: The learning solutions provider has acquired T.I.M.E. (Advanced Educational Activities Pvt Ltd), the leading test-prep institute with a pan-India presence operating through 188 centres. The company bought T.I.M.E. for Rs 287 crore.

Ramco Cements: The company said its power generation capacity by using waste heat recovery tech will touch 39.15 MW. Dear Reader,

