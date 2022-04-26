Stocks to Watch: Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, GMDC, HDFC Life, YES Bank

-

Stocks to Watch today: After a consecutive two-day sell off, the markets are likely to start Tuesday's session on a positive note. At 7:30 am, the SGX nifty futures were quoting at 17,121 levels, hinting at a gap-up open of 100 points on the Nifty50.
Meanwhile, here are some stocks that may see market action today:
Q4 Earnings today: Bajaj Finance, HDFC Life, Macrotech Developers, KPIT Technologies, NELCO, Atul, AU Small Finance Bank, Gateway Distriparks, IIFL Securities, Sanofi India, Aditya Birla Sun Life, Mahindra Logistics, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Schaeffler India, Som Distilleries & Breweries, Tata Coffee, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), United Breweries, UTI Asset Management Company, VST Industries, D-Link (India), International Travel House, Gujarat Hotels, Jindal Hotels, JK Agri Genetics, and Jumbo Bag.
