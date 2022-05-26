Stocks to Watch: Coal India, BPCL, Infosys, Fortis, NALCO, IndiGo, PFC

-
Stocks to Watch: The Sensex and Nifty are looking to start Thursday’s session on a higher note following a rally in US markets overnight. At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures were quoting around 100 pts up at 16,100 levels. That said, the markets may exhibit volatility today on account of the monthly F&O expiry.
Meanwhile, here are some stocks that will be on investors’ radar today:
Coal India: State-owned CIL on Wednesday posted a 45.9 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 6,692.94 crore for the quarter ended March, 2022 on the back of higher revenue from operations. The company’s consolidated net profit was at Rs 4,586.78 crore in the year-ago period. Read here.
Fortis Healthcare: The hospital chain reported a 39.5 per cent year-on-year jump in net profit to Rs 87 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022.
MOIL:The comoany has reported a 13 per cent year on year jump in March quarter net profit to Rs 131 crore aided by lower inventory costs and other expenses. Revenues increased four percent to Rs 467.9 crore.
