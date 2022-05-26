Stocks to Watch: Coal India, BPCL, Infosys, Fortis, NALCO, IndiGo, PFC

Earnings Watch: Hindalco, Motherson Sumi, Muthoot Finance, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Aarti Surfactants, Oberoi Realty, Aban Offshore, AllCargo Logistics, Ansal API, Astra Zeneca, Berger Paints, Colgate Palmolive India, Cummins India, Jet Airways, Kirloskar Industries, NMDC, Quess Corp, Shalimar Paints, and Sudarshan Chemicals, amomg others will announce their Q4 results today.

PFC: State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Wednesday posted a nearly 10 per cent rise in the consolidated net profit at Rs 4,295.90 crore in the March quarter on the back of higher revenues. The consolidated net profit of the company was at Rs 3,906.05 crore in the year-ago period, a BSE filing showed.

Bank of India: The lender's net profit rose 142.3 per cent to Rs 606 crore in Q4FY22 on improvement in net interest margins. It had posted a net profit of Rs 250 crore in Q4FY21. For FY22, the net profit rose 57.6 per cent to Rs 3,405 crore from Rs 2,160 crore in FY21.

Adani Ports: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) has reported a 21.78 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,033 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation: on Wednesday reported a 82 per cent decline in net profit in the quarter ended March 2022 as the firm held fuel prices despite rise in cost. Net profit of Rs 2,131 crore was reported in the January-March period as compared with Rs 11,940.13 crore.

IndiGo: Severely hit by the rise in jet fuel prices and higher exchange rate, India’s largest airline, IndiGo, posted a loss of Rs 1,681 crore in the quarter ended March 31 (Q4). The airline’s fuel expenses increased 68 per cent to Rs 3,220.58 crore in Q4, from Rs 1,914.45 crore in the corresponding period last year.



Infosys: The company has collaborated with Palo Alto Networks to create network security solutions that enable global organisations to secure hybrid cloud infrastructure from a single unified platform. The companies will enhance these security solutions for their worldwide customers like Mercedes-Benz.

Torrent Pharma: On the back of headwinds in its EU business and discontinuation of liquids business in the US, Torrent Pharmaceuticals (TPL) posted a net loss of Rs 118 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the company had registered a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 324 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

NALCO: National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO) on Wednesday reported a 9.5 per cent rise in consolidated profit at Rs 1,025.46 crore for the quarter ended March 2022 on the back of higher income.



Apollo Hospitals: The healthcare group reported a 46 per cent year-on-year decline in net profit to Rs 90 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022.



Coal India: State-owned CIL on Wednesday posted a 45.9 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 6,692.94 crore for the quarter ended March, 2022 on the back of higher revenue from operations. The company's consolidated net profit was at Rs 4,586.78 crore in the year-ago period.

Deepak Fertilisers: The company on Wednesday reported a 144.30 per cent jump in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 282.91 crore for the quarter ended March 2022. The company's PAT stood at Rs 115.80 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2020-21.