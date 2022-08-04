Stocks to Watch: Dabur, Wipro, IndiGo, Vodafone Idea, Adani Wilmar, Sugar

A likely positive start awaits the Sensex and Nifty indices amid upbeat global sentiment. The US rose up to 2.6 per cent after two days on Wednesday.

At 7:15 am, the SGX Nifty futures were quoting at 17,500, up around 100 points from Nifty futures’ previous close.

That said, here are some stocks that will likely be see some action today:

Q1 Earnings: Britannia Industries, GAIL India, Adani Enterprises, LIC Housing Finance, Dabur India, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Adani Total Gas, Aarti Surfactants, Aptech, Balkrishna Industries, Balrampur Chini Mills, BEML, Berger Paints India, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Blue Star, Container Corporation of India, Dalmia Bharat, Glenmark Life Sciences, Gujarat State Petronet, Kalyan Jewellers, Krsnaa Diagnostics, and Manappuram Finance, amomg others will release their today.

Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Idea (Vi) net loss has remained flat year-on-year (YoY) at Rs 7,296 crore in Q1 of FY23 despite 13.7 per cent growth in revenue. In the same period last year, the company had posted a net loss of Rs 7,319 crore. However, on a sequential basis, the net loss widened by 10.6 per cent. Read more

Adani Wilmar: Adani Wilmar (AWL) on Wednesday reported that its June quarter profit increased 10.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 193.59 crore against Rs 175.70 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year. The FMCG company's quarterly revenue jumped 30.2 per cent YoY to Rs 14,731.62 crore. Angshu Mallick, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) speaks to Business Standard on its results and outlook. Read here

IndiGo: India’s largest airline IndiGo’s Q1 revenue from operations surged 328 per cent to Rs 12,855.3 crore from Rs 3,007 crore in the year-ago period, it reported a loss of Rs 1,064.3 crore. However, the Q1FY23 loss was 66.5 per cent less than the loss incurred by the airline in the corresponding period a year ago. Read more

Sugar stocks: The Cabinet on Wednesday hiked the fair and remunerative price (FRP) of sugarcane for the 2022-23 season, which starts from October, by Rs 15 per quintal to Rs 305, triggering calls from sugar mills for a commensurate rise in the minimum sale price (MSP) of sugar to keep their businesses competitive. Read here

Adani Power: Adani Power on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit at Rs 4,780 crore for the June quarter (Q1). It reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 278 crore in the corresponding period last financial year. The company's consolidated revenue from operations rose 109 per cent to Rs 13,723 crore compared to Rs 6,569 crore last year. Read more

AU Small Finance Bank: AU Small Finance Bank launched its qualified institutional placement issue on August 3 and fixed the floor price at Rs 590.84 per share for the issue, against the current price of Rs 609.35.

Wipro: Wipro has extended its partnership with Nokia for five years to drive business transformation and efficiencies in global business services.

Ashoka Buildcon: The company has recieved a letter of authorisation for a railway project. Accepted bid project cost is Rs 208.89 crore.

: The company has reported the highest ever quarterly revenues of Rs 589 crore, highest ever EBITDA of Rs 130 crore and highest ever PAT of Rs 74 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, with footfall at 18.4 million.

JMC Projects (India): The company reported a consolidated profit at Rs 31.33 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 against loss of Rs 10.15 crore in same period last year. Revenue during the same period increased by 44 per cent to Rs 1,671.64 crore from last year.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India: The company's Q1 profit fell 13 per cent QoQ to Rs 55.23 crore. Revenue grew 10.5 per cent to Rs 706.45 crore in Q1FY23.

Adani Transmission: The company reported a 57 per cent fall in net profits at Rs 186 cr on a YoY basis. Its revenue rose 10.7 per cent on-year to Rs 3,132.



BSE: The company's Q1 conslidated net profit slipped 22.8 per cent to Rs 40 cr vs Rs 51.8 cr last year. Its revenue was up 19.1 per cent to Rs 186.8 cr over the same period last year.

Birlasoft: For Q1FY23, Birlasoft reported a 9 per cent fall in net profits to Rs 120.7 cr from the previous quarter. While its revenue rose 4.8 per cent to Rs 1,154.4 cr vs Rs 1,101.4 cr in Q4FY22.

Karnataka Bank: The bank has entered into an arrangement with Yubi for co-lending. This collaboration will allow the bank to digitally onboard various NBFCs to lend significant amount of money and onboard a larger customer base as a result of their better consumer outreach.

Redington (India): The company reported a 36.5 per cent yearly growth in consolidated profit at Rs 326.34 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 led by operating performance and top line growth. Revenue grew by 25 per cent YoY to Rs 16,803.14 crore.



F&O ban: Escorts remains the only company under the F&O ban on Thursday.