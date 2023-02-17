Stocks to watch: HDFC, Ambuja Cements, HAL, RailTel Corp, RPP Infra

today: Domestic equity are likely to edge lower in Friday's trade, as global mood turns sour after US wholesale price inflation rose to 6 per cent.

As of 7:15 am, the SGX Nifty stood at 17,981 levels, down over 50-odd points.

Globally, the US closed negative overnight as wholesale inflation data fuelled rate hike concerns. Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and NASDAQ Composite closed over 1 per cent lower.

Asia-Pacific markets, too, fell in tandem, with Nikkei 225, Kospi, Kosdaq, Topix, and the S&P 200 declining up to 0.8 per cent.

Here are stocks likely to see action in Friday's trade:



Ambuja Cements: The company was selected as 'preferred bidder' for the Uskalvagu limestone block in Odisha. Along with its subsidiary ACC, the company has a capacity of 67.5 million tonnes, with 14 integrated cement manufacturing plants, and 16 cement grinding units across the country. READ MORE

HDFC: The company concluded sale of 10-year non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of Rs 25,000 crore, marking the largest domestic rupee bond issuance by a corporate in India. The bonds carry an annualised coupon or the rate of interest periodically paid out to investors — at 7.97 per cent. READ MORE

Hindustan Zinc: Chief Executive Officer Arun Misra said that the company plans to get in touch with the mines ministry to resolve differences over acquisition of overseas assets of holding company Vedanta. However, valuation of assets is among several concerns flagged by the government. READ MORE

Tata Steel: The steel-maker and Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), a constituent of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) signed an MoU to collaborate on research, academic growth, and sustainable solutions in mining. With this agreement, the management said, it would pave the way for innovative and scientific research in mining. READ MORE

Hindustan Aeronautics: The company received Indian Technical Standard Order (ITSO) approval from Directorate General of Civil Aviation for its indigenously developed Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) and Flight Data Recorder (FDR).



Nestle India: The company registered a 65.5 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 628.06 crore, while revenue was up 13.6 per cent at Rs 4,256.7 crore. The management said that they delivered the highest double-digit growth in a decade, driven by sustained volume, and mix-led growth, which drove strong value growth.



Greaves Cotton: The firm's e-mobility business, Greaves Electric Mobility, forayed into high-speed electric two-wheeler segment with the launch of Ampere Primus at Rs 1.09 lakh. The management said that company continues to embody 'Make-in-India' thrust, with high degree of localisation, domestically sourced components.



RailTel Corporation: The company bagged an order from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation to supply, install, test, and commission the IT network infrastructure amounting to Rs 27.07 crore and comprehensive annual maintenance contract worth Rs 6.22 crore per year for 5 years extendable to 10 years.



RPP Infra Projects: The company secured a new order worth Rs 59.92 crore for construction of integrated storm drain works in M1 and M2 in Kovalam Basin in expanded areas of Greater Chennai Package 8, which covers various streets of zone 14. The project is expected to be complete within 24 months from the appointed date.



Angel One: Chief Executive Officer Narayan Gangadhar tendered his resignation with effect from May 16, 2023. The day-to-day affairs of the company will be under Dinesh Thakkar as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD).