Stocks to Watch: HDFC AMC, Voda Idea, IDBI Bank, Bikaji, Axis, ICICI Bank

Today: The key benchmark indices are likely to start trade on a quiet note with focus on the upcoming . The Central Bank is largely expected to announce a rate hike of 35 basis points on Wednesday.

At 08:00 AM, the SGX Nifty futures quoted at 18,727 as against the spot Nifty 50 close of 18,643 yesterday.

Meanwhile, apart from the rate sensitive’s following stocks are likely to see some action in trades today.

HDFC AMC: The company’s promoter, abrdn Investment Management, will sell its entire 10.2 per cent stake in the company and cease to be a co-sponsor of HDFC Mutual Fund. In August, abrdn had divested 5.58 per cent stake in for over Rs 2,300 crore through an open market transaction. READ MORE

Vodafone Idea: Signaling further trouble, the debt-ridden teleco's fundraising has been put on hold as government delays equity call. This comes in the midst of a group-level crisis at Vodafone, the Newbury (Berkshire)-headquartered partner of the Aditya Birla group in Vi. READ MORE

IDBI Bank: The government on Tuesday said it will allow a consortium of foreign funds and investment companies to own over 51 per cent in IDBI Bank, clarifying that foreign ownership criteria was for new private banks and were not applicable on existing ones. This comes ahead of the December 16 deadline for potential bidders to submit expressions of interest (EoIs) for picking up majority stake in the private sector lender. READ MORE

Adani Ports: The protests at Adani Vizhinjam International Seaport project by fisherfolks was called off on Tuesday, after a span of 138 days following acceptance of all deamands of the protesters by the government. READ MORE

ICICI Bank, Axis Bank: is likely to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore through the issuance of long-term bonds on Thursday. Similarly, Axis Bank, plans to raise Rs 5,000 crore through the issuance of infrastructure bonds.

Timken India: The bearings maker has been one of the big out-performers in the market in the last one year, with returns of 78 per cent. Going ahead, the new plant is expected to boost company's revenues, margins. READ ANALYSIS

Bikaji Foods International: The company informed BSE, that following conversion of 28.13 lakh compulsorily convertible cumulative preference shares held in Hanuman Agrofood Private Limited, the latter has now become a subsidiary of Bikaji.

Further, the company reported a healthy 42.7 per cent growth in Q2FY23 standalone net profit at Rs 43.39 crore as against Rs 30.41 crore in Q2FY22. Total income was up 31.9 per cent at Rs 575.89 crore from Rs 436.62 crore in the same period.

IIFL Securities, 5paisa Capital: As per the scheme of arrangement, the company’s board have approved transfer of online retail trading business from IIFL Securities to 5paisa.

Dish TV: Direct-to-home player Dish TV, part of the Essel group, said on Tuesday that it appointed three new independent directors on its board - Sunil Kumar Gupta, Madan Mohanlal Verma and Gaurav Gupta. This was the first major appointment after founder-chairman Jawahar Goel stepped down in September.

Stocks in F&O ban: GNFC, Indiabulls Housing Finance and PNB are the stocks in F&O ban period on Wednesday.