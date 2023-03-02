Stocks to watch: HDFC, NMDC, PVR, Lupin, Sunteck Realty, Tata Motors

today: Domestic are likely to start on a negative note in Thursday's trade, amid subdued global cues. As of 7:40 am, the SGX Nifty stood at 17,456 levels, down over 50-odd points.



Globally, the US were tepid overnight, with Dow Jones managing to close in green, whereas NASDAQ Composite and the S&P 500 declined up to 0.6 per cent.



Asia-Pacific markets, too, edged lower this morning, with Nikkei 225, Topix, Kosdaq indices lowering up to 0.3 per cent.



Meanwhile, back home, here are top stocks likely to see action in Thursday's trade:



HDFC: The private sector lender partnered with to launch ' Bank Credit Card' that provides exclusive benefits on bookings through website & app, lounge access, among others. The management said that the co-branded cards would grant exclusive access to state-of-the-art lounges opened at various railway stations. READ MORE

Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler maker saw a 10 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in total wholesales at 3.9 lakh units in February from 3.5 lakh units, in the year-ago period. Sales in the domestic market, too, rose to 3.8 lakh units in February from 3.3 lakh units. However, exports dropped to 12,143 units. READ MORE

NMDC: The company reported 4 per cent growth in its iron ore production at 4.48 million tonnes (MT) in February 2023 compared to 4.31 MT, a year ago. Sales of iron ore, however, declined by 4.78 per cent to 3.78 MT in February 2023 compared to 3.97 MT in the same month of last year. READ MORE

PVR: The multiplex operator expects a double-digit growth in its topline by FY24, after the merger with Inox Leisure. The management said that the merged entity has plans to add 200 screens per year and tap potential of smaller . Besides, some of the properties would have to be upgraded as well. READ MORE

Tata Motors: The automaker registered 3 per cent YoY growth in total wholesales at 79,705 units in February from 77,733 units, in the year-ago period. While sales of passenger vehicles in February rose to 40,181 units, commercial vehicle sales declined to 36,565 units. READ MORE

Sunteck Realty: The realty firm signed an exclusive lease deal with Upgrad for premium commerical project 'Sunteck BKC51' and the project is set to generate a total revenue of Rs 2,000 crore over the lease tenure.



Lupin: The diagnostics arm of Lupin expanded presence in Southern India, with new regional referance laboratory in Hyderabad. The management expects to open over 200 collection centres in South India by March 2024.



KNR Constructions: The company received letter of acceptance for development of six lane access controlled Greenfield Highway from Marripudi to Somvarappadu Bengaluru-Vijayawada economic corridor on HAM mode.



Welspun Corporation: The company was awarded contract for export of LSAW pipes and bends to Middle East. The contract is for 83,000 MT bare pipes, with an option of coating exercisable by the project owner subsequently.



TVS Motor: The auto major witnessed a 1.97 per cent decline in sales in February with sales of 2.7 lakh units. On its electric vehicle business, the management said it recorded its highest ever sales of 15,522 units in February 2023 breaching the 15,000-mark, as compared to 2,238 units, in the year-ago period.