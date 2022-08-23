Stocks to watch: Infosys, RBL Bank, HDFC Bank, Zomato, Sobha, L&T

-
ALSO READ
Stocks to Watch: ITC, Zomato, Eicher Motors, Hero Moto, Voltas, Telcos
Stocks to Watch: Dabur, Wipro, IndiGo, Vodafone Idea, Adani Wilmar, Sugar
Stocks to watch: Coal India, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Delhivery, Indian Hotels
Stocks to watch: Eicher Motors, Tata Consumer, Coal India, BoB, IRCTC
Stocks to watch: Bata India, Page Inds, NMDC, Apollo Hospitals, Oil India
-
Stocks to watch today: A choppy start is on cards for markets on Tuesday as investors fret over aggressive monetary tightening ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium on Friday. As of 7:25 am, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted 17,419 levels, down over 50-odd points on the Nifty50.
Globally, the US markets witnessed a free-fall on Monday as investors dumped growth stocks amid rate hike fears. Dow Jones slipped 1.9 per cent, while the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Composite declined 2.1 per cent and 2.5 per cent, respectively.
Following the Wall Street’s dull cues, Asia-Pacific markets slipped in early trade on Tuesday. Nikkei 225, Hang Seng index, South Korea’s Kospi fell up to 1.2 per cent.
Meanwhile, back home, here are few stocks that are likely to see some action in trade on Tuesday:
Infosys: The Indian IT services company scaled back average variable payout of employees to around 70 per cent for the June quarter amid margin squeeze and high employee costs. Earlier, Wipro and Tata Consultancy Services held back variable pay of employees due to pressure on margins. In the June quarter of this fiscal, Infosys operating margins were about 20 per cent. READ MORE
RBL Bank: The board approved fund raises of up to Rs 3,000 crore to fund the lender’s business growth. Besides, RBL Bank approved issuance of 1.75 crore additional equity stock options exercisable into equivalent number of equity shares fully paid up of Rs 10 each. That apart, the bank’s board also cleared appointment of two independent directors. READ MORE
LIC Housing Finance: Mortgage lenders LIC Housing Finance and Bajaj Housing Finance hiked lending rates to 0.5 per cent. The revisions come post the Reserve Bank of India hiked interest rates to 1.4 per cent since May in order to battle high inflation.
The new interest on home loans for LIC Housing Finance will start at 8 per cent now instead of 7.5 per cent. READ MORE
Zomato: The food delivery firm plans to discontinue their ‘Pro’ and ‘Pro Plus’ programmes for its consumers. The Gurugram-based firm is now closely working with its customers and restaurant partners to craft a new programme. The development comes at a time when Zomato acquired Blinkit for Rs 4,447 crore in an all-stock deal. READ MORE
HDFC Bank, Canara Bank: The private sector lender plans to raise funds worth around Rs 2,500 crore through the issuance of Tier-1 bonds in order to fund robust credit growth. According to reports, HDFC Bank’s Tier-1 bonds could be priced around 7.9-7.95 per cent.
That apart, Canara Bank is also likely to raise funds worth around Rs 1,000 crore through the issuance of Tier-2 bonds on Thursday, August 25. The bond issuance is likely to have a green-shoe option of Rs 1,000 crore, a tenor of 10 years for the securities and a call option after 5 years. READ MORE
IDBI Bank: The state-run lender has hiked interest rates on term deposits. The lender is offering 6.7 per cent to senior citizens for a select period under a new scheme. That apart, they have also introduced a special 500 days deposit under the Amrit Mahotsav FD (fixed deposit) scheme, offering a peak rate of 6.7 per cent. READ MORE
Future Retail: The financial creditors have submitted loan claims amounting to Rs 21,058 crore under the insolvency process. Around 33 banks have submitted the loan claims, with Bank of New York Mellon submitting the largest claim of over Rs 4,000 crore, followed by Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, and Central Bank of India.
L&T: The engineering and constructions company has bagged contracts worth Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore from Indian Oil Corporation. The company will help set up residue hydrocracker unit for IOC’s Panipat refinery expansion, which will meet rising demand for petroleum products.
Sobha: Markets regulator Sebi has disposed of adjudication proceedings against the realty firm and four individuals following settlement in a case of Rs 2.9 crore, pertaining to alleged fraudulent trading and disclosure lapses.
Stocks in F&O ban: Tata Chemicals is the only stock banned in the F&O ban period on Tuesday, August 23.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU