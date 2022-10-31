Stocks to Watch: IOC, Vedanta, RIL, NTPC, Nykaa, Hero Moto, Dr Reddy, Sugar

The Sensex and Nifty indices are likely to firmly higher on Monday amid upbeat global cues.



At 07:30 am, the SGX Nifty quoted at 17,998, indicating an opening gain of over 100 points on the Nifty index.

That said, here are some out in trade today:

Q2 earnings watch: Bharti Airtel, Castrol, Tata Steel, DataPatterns will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings today.

RIL: Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Ltd (RSBVL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), has acquired an additional stake in skyTran Inc for Rs 123.4 crore. With this, the total stake now stands at 62.83 per cent.

IOC: State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Saturday reported a net loss of Rs 272.35 crore for July-September - the second straight quarter of loss arising from selling petrol, diesel and cooking gas LPG at rates below cost. Read more

The company on Friday posted a 37 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 466 crore in the September quarter compared to the year-ago period, on the back of higher revenues. Read here

Tata Power: The firm posted a 94.3 per cent rise in its September quarter profit, with energy consumption remaining robust as economic activity gathered pace. Read more

Vedanta: Metals and mining major on Friday reported a 60.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,808 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 (Q2), on the back of higher expenses. The company has also approved the growth expansion project for its subsidiary - Bharat Aluminium Company. Read here

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The drug maker's consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was up by 12 per cent at Rs 1,112.80 crore as against Rs 992 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Read more

NTPC: State-run power giant on Saturday reported an over 7 per cent dip in its consolidated net profit at Rs 3,417.67 crore for the September quarter, mainly due to higher expenses. Read here

Sugar stocks: The government has extended restrictions for sugar exports by one year to October 2023.

Maruti Suzuki India: The car maker has announced to recall 9,925 units of Wagon R, Celerio and Ignis manufactured between August 3 and September 1.

Hero MotoCorp: The company has registered a sales growth of 20 per cent over the corresponding festive period of FY22.

Nykaa:The company has revised the record date of its 5:1 bonus issue to Novemeber 11 from November 3 previously.

Inox Wind: The company has raised Rs 75 crore through 750 non-convertible debentures with a face value of Rs 10 lakh each. The date of maturity for the said NCDs will be October 28, 2024.

Himadri Speciality Chemical: The company has reported a 7 per cent sequential decline in consolidated profit at Rs 35.88 crore for the quarter ended September FY23. Revenue grew 1.2 per cent sequentially to Rs 1,059 crore for the quarter.

Zydus Lifesciences: The company has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Acetaminophen injection in the US. Acetaminophen injection is indicated to relieve mild to moderate pain and to reduce fever.

Laurus Labs: The USFDA completed a PreApproval Inspection (PAI) at manufacturing facility at Unit-5, Parawada, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The inspection was conducted from 24th October 2022 to 28th October 2022 & issued a Form 483 with one observation. The observation is procedural in nature.

HFCL: The company has received purchase orders of around Rs.115 crore from Reliance Projects & Property Management Services Limited for supply of Optical Fiber Cables to one of the leading Private Telecom Operators of the Country.

Steel Authority of India: The company signed an agreement with Airport Authority of India to facilitate commercial operations at Rourkela airport under RCS UDAN scheme.