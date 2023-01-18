Stocks to Watch: ITC, IndusInd Bk, Adani Transmission, Tata Metaliks, RVNL

to watch today: SGX Nifty is suggesting a flat-to-positive start on Wednesday despite cautious global cues. Asia-Pacific shares traded mixed as investors await the outcome of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy meeting.

Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 0.66 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 0.17 per cent, China's Shanghai Composite added 0.13 per cent, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was flat, and the Kospi lost 0.68 per cent.

Overnight, the Dow Jones ended 1.14 per cent down on Tuesday, the S&P 500 fell 0.2 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.14 per cent.

Here's a list of that will be in focus on Wednesday, January 18:



Earnings today: Aashka Hospitals, Alok Industries, Amal, Anubhav Infrastructure, Aurum PropTech, CCL Products (India), Central Bank of India, Cosyn, Elegant Floriculture and Agrotech (India), Goa Carbon, IndusInd Bank, Oracle Financial Services Software, Orosil Smiths India, Persistent Systems, PSP Projects, Rallis India, Shemaroo Entertainmen, Stylam Industries, Supreme Holdings and Hospitality (India), Surya Roshni, Toyam Sports, Umiya Tubes, Vinyl Chemicals (India), Vivanta Industries, Welspun Investments and Commercials, and Wendt (India) are scheduled to report their October-December quarter (Q3FY23) earnings on Wednesday.

ITC: The company has signed a Binding Term Sheet to acquire 100 per cent share capital (on a fully diluted basis) of Sproutlife Foods Private Limited, an Indian company primarily engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of food products under the trademark 'Yoga Bar'. READ MORE



Adani Transmission, REC: The company has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited to acquire entire stake of WRSR Power Transmission Limited. CHECK DETAILS HERE



Sundram Fasteners: The company has bagged a contract worth $250 million from a leading global automobile manufacturer to supply sub-assemblies for its electric vehicle platform.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis: The Board of Directors of the company has approved issuance of non-convertible debentures, aggregating up to Rs 100 crore, on a private placement basis.

Coforge: Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has increased its stake in the company to 5.03 per cent from 4.98 per cent.

Delta Corp: The company has reported a standalone net profit of Rs 74.2 crore for the quarter ended December, 2022, (Q3FY23) as against a profit of Rs 66.86 crore recorded in Q3FY22. Revenue from operations increased marginally to Rs 166.1 crore vs Rs 165.2 crore year-on-year (YoY).

Tata Metaliks: It reported a sharp fall of 73 per cent in its December quarter net profit at Rs 9.48 crore, on account of increased expenses. The company had posted a Rs 35.65 crore net profit in the year-ago period, according to a statement. Its total income rose to Rs 792.43 crore from Rs 693.12 crore during the October-December period of the previous year. READ MORE



Bank of India: The company said it expects gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) to be below 7 per cent in the current financial year (FY23). At the end of Q3FY23, the lender's GNPA ratio was 7.66 per cent, while NNPA ratio was 1.61 per cent. It posted net profit of Rs 1,151 crore, up 12 per cent YoY and 20 per cent sequentially.

Paint, Tyre, OMC stocks: Oil-linked are likely to be on investors' radar as brent crude prices rose nearly 2 per cent overnight to hover above $85/barrel-mark.

RVNL: The company has emerged as the Lowest Bidder (L1) for Surat Metro Rail Project Phase-I (cost Rs 673.8 crore), and Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II (cost Rs 384.3 crore).

EID-Parry: The company's new 120 KLPD distillery at its sugar unit at Sankili, Andhra Pradesh, has commenced commercial operations. READ MORE



Eris Lifesciences: The Indian drugmaker said on Tuesday that it would acquire a portfolio of dermatology brands from Glenmark Pharmaceuticals for Rs 340 crore ($41.63 million) to deepen its presence in the anti-fungal and anti-psoriasis segments. Separately, the company has reported total income of Rs 425.495 crore, and net profit of Rs 101.859 crore during the period ended December 31, 2022.

Gokaldas Exports: Goldman Sachs Asset Management International has marginally raised stake in the company to 5.003 per cent from 4.985 per cent.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance: ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company on Tuesday reported 29 per cent YoY fall in net profit for Q3FY23 at Rs 220.63 crore. The net premium income, meanwhile, rose 4.3 per cent YoY to Rs 9,465 crore. The net income from investments surged over 10-fold on year to Rs 7,722 crore.

ICICI Prudential General Insurance: It's net profit for the third quarter rose by 11 per cent YoY to Rs 353 crore, aided by higher gross premiums.

Tata Investment Corp: The company's net profit fell 59.5 per cent YoY to Rs 14.8 crore for the December quarter, while revenue decreased 53 per cent to Rs 24.8 crore.

Hathway Cable and Datacom: The company reported a 15.3 per cent YoY fall in consolidated net profit for Q3FY23 to Rs 28.74 crore. Consolidated revenue rose to Rs 478.45 crore, up 5 per cent YoY.

Stocks in F&O ban: Delta Corp, GNFC, Indisbulls Housing Finance, L&T Finance Holdings



