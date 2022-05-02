Stocks to Watch: Maruti, HDFC, SBI Cards, Tata Coffee, Wipro, Star Health

Today: The key benchmark indices are likely to gap-down morning following the bearish cues from the overseas . As of 07:25 AM, the SGX Nifty April futures quoted at 16,875 as against the spot Nifty close of 17,103 on Friday. Meanwhile, these stocks are likely to see some action in trades today.

Earnings Watch: Adani Wilmar, Britannia, Castrol India, Devyani International, Dwarikesh Sugar, HDFC, IDBI, Inox Leisure, Jindal Stainless, M&M Financial Services and Mahindra Holidays are some of the prominent companies scheduled to announce Q4 results on Monday.

Adani Enterprises, Godrej Properties, Hero MotoCorp, JSW Energy, Network18, Tata Steel, Titan and TV18 Broadcast shall also be in focus as these companies will announce earnings on Tuesday, a market holiday.

HDFC: The mortgage financier increased its retail prime lending rate (RPLR) by 5 basis points for existing customers, with effect from May 1, 2022. This comes after many large banks, including SBI increased their marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 5 – 10 basis points. READ MORE

Maruti Suzuki: The country's largest carmaker reported a 6 per cent YoY decline in total wholesales to 1,50,661 units in April.

However, according to brokerages, the growth outlook for India’s largest passenger carmaker seems to be turning the corner. Robust volumes, price hikes, moderating commodity prices and improving leverage were some of the positives seen. READ FULL ANALYSIS HERE

IndusInd Bank: The private lender reported a 51 per cent YoY jump in net profit to Rs 1,401 crore in the January-March quarter, aided by lower provisions and higher net interest income. Net interest income (NII) increased by 13 per cent YoY to Rs 3,985 crore. READ MORE

L&T Finance Holdings: The company’s consolidated net profit rose 28.1 per cent YoY to Rs 342 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2022 from Rs 267 crore in Q4FY21. Its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 3.8 per cent at end of March 2022 from 4.97 per cent a year ago.

and Payment Services: The company reported a massive over three-fold jump in its net profit at Rs 580.86 crore for the quarter ended March 2022. The pure-play credit card issuer had reported a net profit of Rs 175.42 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. Total income rose by 22.2 per cent to Rs 3,016.10 crore. READ MORE

Wipro: The IT company reported 3.85 per cent growth in Q4FY22 net profit at Rs 3,087 crore. Revenue for the quarter was up 28 per cent YoY at Rs 20,860 crore from the previous year of Rs 16,245 crore. In dollar terms, the company reported IT services revenue at $2.72 billion, up 3 per cent sequentially. READ MORE

UltraTech Cement: The country's largest cement maker reported a nearly 48 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,620 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 (Q4), beating street estimates by a wide margin. Net sales were up 9.5 per cent at Rs 15,767 crore. READ MORE

Tata Consumer, Tata Coffee: The merger of with Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) is expected to be completed in 12-14 months and the companies are in the early stages of filing the regulatory process, an official said to PTI. As per the planned merger ratio, shareholders of will receive an aggregate of 3 equity shares of TCPL for every 10 equity shares held by them.

Macrotech Developers: The realty major is in an advanced stage of discussion with two global investors to set up a platform that will invest more than $ 1 billion to develop warehousing and industrial parks across India.

Star Health and Allied Insurance: The company narrowed down its Q4 net loss to Rs 82.04 crore for the quarter ended March 2022 when compared with a net loss of Rs 956.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2021. Total income zoomed 266.1 per cent to Rs 2,740.38 crore from Rs 748.54 crore.

Airlines: Stocks of the aviation related industry are likely to see some action, as jet fuel prices were hiked by 3.22 per cent -- the ninth straight increase this year -- to an all-time high of Rs 1,16,851.46 per kl (Rs 116.8 per litre) in the national capital, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. READ MORE

Yes Bank: The private lender posted a net profit of Rs 367.46 crore for the quarter ended March 2022 as against a net loss of Rs 3,787.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2021. Total income rose by 24.6 per cent YoY to Rs 5,829.22 crore from Rs 4,678.59 crore in the same period.

Just Dial: The company’s Q4 consolidated net profit declined 34.3 per cent to Rs 22.05 crore for the quarter ended March 2022 when compared with Rs 33.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2021. Total income, however, was up 5.6 per cent at Rs 201.90 crore from Rs 191.50 crore.

GHCL: The company’s Q4 net soared 149.4 per cent to Rs 259.80 crore for the quarter ended March 2022 as against Rs 104.19 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income rose 76.8 per cent to Rs 1,278.80 crore from Rs 723.11 crore.

Selan Exploration: The company’s Q4 net profit grew nearly two-fold to Rs 3.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 when compared with Rs 1.10 crore in Q4FY21. Total income increased by 46.8 per cent to Rs 25.13 crore from Rs 17.12 crore.

L.G. Balakrishnan & Bros: The company reported a 9.6 per cent growth in Q4FY22 consolidated net at Rs 63.59 crore when compared with Rs 58.02 crore in Q4Fy21. Total income was up 11.9 per cent YoY at Rs 562.21 crore from Rs 502.24 crore.

SKP Securities: The company’s board has announced a bonus issue of equity shares in the ratio of 1:1, i.e. one free share for every share held.

