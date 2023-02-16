Stocks to watch: Nestle India, NTPC, HAL, Bharat Dynamics, MTNL, BEL

today: Improved global sentiments over stronger-than-expected January retail sales report from US is likely to push domestic higher in Thursday’s trade.

As of 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty quoted at 18,066 levels, up 43-odd points.

Globally, the US closed higher overnight as US retail sales jumped 3 per cent in January, biggest gain since 2021. Key indices like Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and NASDAQ Composite slipped up to 0.9 per cent.

Asia-Pacific markets, too, rose in tandem, with Nikkei 225, Topix, Kospi, Kosdaq, and the S&P 200 indices rising up to 2 per cent.

Meanwhile, back home, here are top stocks likely to see action in Thursday’s trade:

Earnings today: Nestle India, and Schaeffler India will report the October-December quarter (Q3FY23) results on Thursday, February 16.

Hero MotoCorp: Chief Financial Officer Niranjan Gupta expects export contribution of at least 10 per cent to the overall revenue pie in the medium to long-term. At present, the overseas shipments share in the overall turnover pie is low single digit. The company also plans to scale up presence in domestic premium segment in the next three to five years. READ MORE

NTPC: The state-owned power giant plans to raise term loan of Rs 6,213 crore in Japanese Yen denomination to finance its capital expenditure on new and ongoing projects. The company has sought bids for the Japanese Yen loan, which will be raised through external commercial borrowing route. READ MORE

Hindustan Aeronautics: The company inked Transfer of Technology (ToT) pact with CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories for the design know-how, production, and commercialization of composite fin, and rudder assemblies for the Light Combat Aircraft – Tejas at Aero India.

With this agreement, the firm can directly produce composite parts for the series production of LCA-Mk1A. READ MORE

MTNL: The company’s consolidated loss widened to Rs 775.5 crore in Q3FY23 from Rs 659.2 crore, in the year-ago period. Consolidated revenue from operations, too, fell 25 per cent to Rs 227.41 crore in the third quarter from Rs 303.5 crore in Q3FY22. READ MORE

Bharat Dynamics: The company launched three new products during the ongoing Aero India – 2023 in Bengaluru. They launched products like vertical launched – short - range surface- to- air missile or VL SR SAM’, ‘semi-active laser seeker homing anti-tank guided missile for BMP – II’ and ‘drone delivered missile.’

Bharat Electronics: The company signed agreement with Goa Shipyard for supply of state-of-the-art products such as autonomous boats, other systems or solutions based on artificial intelligence for naval platforms.

Patel Engineering: The company along with its joint venture partner have been declared lowest bidder (L1) for Rs 1,567 crore projects in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. The company’s share in these new orders stood at Rs 1,006 crore.

PTC Industries: The company inked pact with to explore opportunities for mutual cooperation and business development for indigenisation of aviation grade raw Materials, components, sub-systems and systems of aero-engines of Russian origin aircraft. The management said that this agreement would usher technological excellence for manufacturing of critical aeroengine parts and small engines within the country.

F&O ban: Ambuja Cements, BHEL, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and PNB were banned in the F&O ban period on Thursday, February 16.