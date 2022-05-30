Stocks to watch: RIL, Adani Green, Tata Motors, M&M, Delhivery, LIC, ONGC

today: Equity are looking to start the new week on a solid note on Monday. At 7:40 AM, SGX Nifty was at 16,460, up over 100 points from Friday's spot close of 16,352.

Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Monday morning trade, mirrowing gains logged on Wall Street last Friday. Back home, stock-specific action amid last leg of March quarter results will keep investors busy today.

Here're the top stocks to track in today's session:

Q4 results on May 30: Fourth Generation Information System, Aadi Industries, Jubilant Foods, Aurobindo Pharma, Campus Activewear, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), Coffee Day Enterprises, LT Foods (Daawat), DCM Shriram Industries, Delhivery, Dhampure Sugar, Dhani Services, Dish TV, Dixon Technologies, Dredging Corp, Eureka Forbes, Jindal Steel, Mawana Sugar, Mcleod Russel, Medplus Health, Natco Pharma, Navkar Corp, NBCC (India), Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, Radico Khaitan are among the notable names slated to announce their results today.

RIL, Adani Group: According to a Business Standard report, Reliance, Adani Group, and Thailand's conglomerate Charoen Pokphand (CP) are potential frontrunners to acquire a partial or full stake in the Gurugram-headquartered Metro Cash & Carry. READ MORE

United Spirits: United Spirits, a subsidiary of British alco-beverage major Diageo, is focusing on its premium brands to drive sales in India even as it sold off its 32 lower-priced brands to Inbrew Beverages for Rs 820 crore on Friday and franchised 12 more brands, including Bagpiper and Blue Riband.



Oil-linked stocks: Crude oil-related stocks will hog the limelight today as Brent crude has surged past $120/barrel-mark. Aviation, paint, tyre, cement, and oil marketing companies (OMCs) may be negatively impacted, while oil exploration firms could gain.

Tata Motors: The Gujarat government has given its green light to to take over Ford India’s passenger car plant in Sanand. According to a official, would continue to enjoy the incentives that were extended to Ford India, Business Standard reported. READ MORE

M&M: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Saturday reported a 17 per cent year-on-year rise in standalone profit (before exceptional items) at Rs 1,167 crore for the March quarter compared with Rs 998 crore in the same quarter last year. After accounting for exceptional items, profit rose 427 per cent to Rs 1,292 crore from Rs 245 crore in the same quarter last year.

FSN E-commerce (Nykaa): Nykaa's consolidated net profit nearly halved in the fourth quarter of March 2022 (Q4FY22) period, and stood at Rs 8.56 crore in Q4FY22, down by 49.2 per cent, from Rs 16.88 crore in the same quarter last year. Consolidated revenue from operations, meanwhile, rose 31.4 per cent YoY to Rs 973.32 crore. However, it declined sequentially from Rs 1,098.36 crore in Q3FY22.

ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) reported a 31.5 per cent increase in standalone net profit for the March quarter at Rs 8,859.54 crore, compared to Rs 6,733.97 crore posted last year.

Glenmark Pharma: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Saturday said its consolidated profit after tax declined 26 per cent to Rs 173 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022. Consolidated revenues of the drug firm, however, rose to Rs 3,019 crore in the quarter under review, recording an increase of 6 per cent year-on-year.

Fertilizer, Agri-related stocks: Harvesting and agriculture related stocks will be on investor radar today as Southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala, three days ahead of itd normal onset date of June 1, the IMD said on Sunday.

Adani Green Energy: Adani Hybrid Energy Jaisalmer One Limited, a subsidiary of Limited (AGEL), has commissioned a 390 MW wind-solar hybrid power plant in Rajasthan. This plant in Jaisalmer is, the first ever wind and solar hybrid power generation plant in India. The new plant has a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) with tariff at Rs. 2.69 per kWh, well below the Average Power Procurement Cost (APPC) at national level.

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo): IndiGo airlines has been fined Rs 5 lakh by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the country's top regulator for air travel, for not allowing a boy with special needs to board a flight from Ranchi.

SpiceJet: on Friday said the announcement of its audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 will get delayed because of a ransomware attack on its IT systems.

Astra Zeneca: The company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 8 per share of Rs 2 each for the financial year ended March.

Purvankara: The Real Estate player reported a loss of Rs 20 crore for the quarter ended March as compared to a profit of Rs 9 crore a year ago due to higher sub-contractor and inventory costs. Its revenue dipped five per cent to Rs 295.5 crore. The company, however, recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per share for the financial year ended March.

Sun TV: The company's consolidated net profit fell 16 per cent year on year to Rs 410 crore for March quarter due to higher operating and other expenses.