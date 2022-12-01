Stocks to Watch: TCS, KPI Green, Siemens, Alstom India, Apollo Hospitals

Today: The key benchmark indices are likely to start trade on a buoyant note tracking strong gains in global peers. Overnight, the US rallied up to 4 per cent after US Federal Reserve chief hinted that smaller rate hikes could start as early as December. That apart, India's GDP numbers were in line with RBI expectations at 6.3 per cent.

At 07:50 AM, the SGX Nifty futures quoted at 18,995 as against the spot Nifty close of 18,780 yesterday.

Meanwhile, following stocks are likely to be in focus in Thursday’s trade.

Alstom India, Titagarh Wagons, Siemens: These three firms are among the five bidders for a Rs 26,000-crore order by the Indian Railways to manufacture 200 lightweight Vande Bharat trains, Business Standard has learnt. READ MORE

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): The IT major on Wednesday said it has secured a contract with Rail Delivery Group (RDG) to design, develop, implement, and operate the United Kingdom’s rail data marketplace. The tenure of the contract is for a term of six years including an extension term opportunity. READ MORE

Asian Paints: After a 15 per cent fall from its highs towards the end of September, the stock of has been trading flat-to-marginally higher since then. Margin concerns due to a spike in raw material prices, down-trading by customers and higher competitive pressures led to pressure on the stock. However, with crude oil prices falling to their lowest levels this year, raw material costs for paint companies are expected to decline. READ ANALYSIS

Apollo Hospitals: The company’s board in its meeting on Wednesday has approved issue of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 105 crore. The said tenure shall for 13 months.

Manali Petrochemicals: The company has acquired UK-based Penn Globe for GBP 21 million. The latter is a market leader in foam control agents and chemical products like lubricants, surface coatings, release agents and silicone emulsions.

KPI Green Energy: The company’s board has recommended issue of bonus shares in the ratio 1:1 in its meeting on November 30, 2022.

Hatsun Agro Products: The company’s board is scheduled to meet on December 03 to consider and discuss the terms and conditions with regards to the proposed rights issue of equity shares.

Ashok Leyland: Continuing its investigation in the 2017 BS-IV vehicle scam case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said has attached properties worth Rs 22.10 crore of firms in a Prevention of Money Laundering case, and was also in the process of probing the role of Ashok Leyland in the same. READ MORE

(RIL): After securing its board approval in October, the company will now be seeking shareholder approval to alter its memorandum of association (MoA) to include two new sub-clauses pertaining to engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services.

Sanghi Industries: The company’s board is scheduled to meet on December 03 to consider and evaluate various options to raise funds.

Stocks in F&O ban: BHEL, Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance and PNB are the stocks in F&O ban period on Thursday.