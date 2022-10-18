Stocks to Watch: Adani Transmission, SJVN, Zee Entertainment, PVR, Aster DM

A firm start is expected for the Sensex and Nifty indices on Tuesday amid upbeat global cues. At 07:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures quoted at 17,450, indicating an opening gain of around 150 points on the Nifty index.

The Street may also see positive momentum today after a report by the RBI said that the headline consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation, which stood at 7.4 per cent in September, might have peaked and could fall going ahead thanks to easing momentum and favourable base effects.

Globally, overnight the US, Dow Jones and the S&P 500 climbed up to 2 per cent, while the Nasdaq jumped over 3 per cent.

in Asia-Pacific region were also in green this morning with Nikkei 225, Topix, Kospi, Kosdaq and the S&P 200 indices rising in the range of 0.4-2.1 per cent.

That said, here are some out in trade today:

Q2 earnings watch: L&T Technology Services, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, GMDC, Heritage Foods, HFCL, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, JSW Ispat Special Products, KPIT Technologies, L&T Technology Services, Mahindra CIE Automotive, Network18 Media & Investments, Tata Communications will declare their quarterly earnings today.

Zee Entertainment: Invesco Developing Fund, which has a 10.14 per cent stake in Zee Entertainment, will sell half of its stake in the company in a block deal on Tuesday, sources told Business Standard. 52.93 million shares amounting to 5.51 per cent stake will be offloaded at a price range of Rs 250-Rs 263.7 per share. Read more

ACC: Cement maker ACC on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 87.35 crore for the July-September period, hurt by higher fuel and power expenses. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 450 crore in the year-ago period. Read more

PVR: Multiplex operator PVR on Monday reported a net loss of Rs 71.23 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, which was more than what analysts had expected for the period. Bloomberg consensus estimates had pegged net loss at Rs 49.8 crore for the period amid a poor showing by Bollywood. Read here

V-Mart: Fashion retailer V-Mart Retail Ltd on Monday said it will acquire online marketplace LimeRoad, in a move which will help the company expand its presence in the omni-channel space. Read more

Oil India: The company is interested in picking up a petroleum mining lease (PML) in an area spread over 67 square kilometres (sq. km) in Jaisalmer and Bikaner under the Discovered Small Field policy, a senior state government official has said. Read here

Samvardhana Motherson: Japan-based Sojitz Corp will sell 1.9 per cent stake in auto component major Samvardhana Motherson through a block deal, as per reports. The floor price for the block deal is Rs 64.36 per share.

Adani Transmission: The company saw a 13 per cent jump in the number of electricity units sold during Q2FY23 as demand from the commercial segment continued to rise. The firm units sold 2,233 million units vs 1,975 million units last year on account of uptick in energy demand

Aster DM Healthcare: Pharmacies Group LLC, a material subsidiary of Aster DM Healthcare has entered into a Joint Venture agreement with Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Holding Group to establish, manage and operate a pharmacy chain across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

SJVN: The firm's subsidiary SJVN Green Energy and Assam Power Distribution Company (APDCL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop 1,000 MW floating solar power projects in Assam. An investment of Rs 6000 crore will be made by SJVN in the state for developing the project.

Computer Age Management Services: The company's board has approved further investment to the extent of Rs 5 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary CAMS Financial Information Services.

KSB: KSB Limited has bagged an approval for bid submitted under e- Auction for sale of technology by Bharat Pumps and Compressors Limited (BPCM), Naini, Prayagraj. Total bid price is Rs 28 crore plus applicable taxes and duties

Maharashtra Seamless: The company has appointed Sarat Kumar Mohanty as Chief Financial Officer and recommended issue of bonus shares in the ratio of one bonus equity share against one existing share.

Ashiana Housing: The company has acquired a piece of additional land admeasuring 2.26 acres on perpetual basis from Mahindra Lifespaces within the township of Mahindra World City at Chennai (Tamilnadu). Total acquisition of land now stands at 17.90 acres.

Tata Coffee: The company posted a 172 per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 147 crore for the quarter ended September FY23. Consolidated revenue increased by 31 per cent YoY to Rs 718.3 crore during the quarter.