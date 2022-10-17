Invesco to sell 5.51% stake in Zee Entertainment for over Rs 1,300 cr

Developing Markets Fund, which has a 10.14 per cent stake in Entertainment, will sell half of its stake in the company in a block deal on Tuesday, sources told Business Standard. holds the stake Entertainment through OFI Global China Fund. 52.93 million shares amounting to 5.51 per cent stake will be offloaded at a price range of Rs 250-Rs 263.7 per share.

This is a discount of 5.32 per cent (at the lower end of the price band) to Monday's closing price of Rs 263.30 per share on the . At the lower end of the price band, the share sale will fetch Rs 1,323 crore, while the upper end will fetch Rs 1,395 crore in proceeds.

A mail sent to Kotak Securities, which is the sole broker for the block deal, elicited no response till the time of going to press. A query to wasn't immediately answered.

This block deal will be the second one in seven months by Invesco after it offloaded 7.8 per cent stake in April for Rs 2,092 crore. The block deal in April had come after Invesco withdrew its demand for an extra-ordinary general meeting, which it was pursuing since September 2021. It was doing this to reconstitute the board citing issues.

However, in a U-turn in March, Invesco said that it was not seeking to add six independent directors to Zee's board. Instead, it would support the proposed merger of with Sony.

Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd