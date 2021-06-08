Stocks to watch: Union Bank of India, Infosys, IndiGo, PNB, Surya Roshni

-
-
Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 20 points down at 15,759 around 8.45 am, indicating a weak start for the benchmark indices on Tuesday.
Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:
Earnings Today: A total of 46 companies are slated to post their quarterly numbers today, including Engineers India, Petronet LNG, Max Financial Services and Wonderla Holidays.
Union Bank of India: The state-owned lender reported a standalone profit after tax of Rs 1,330 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2021, helped by improvement in asset quality. The bank amalgamated Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank with it with effect from April 1, 2020. The amalgamated entity had posted net loss of Rs 7,157 crore in the year-ago period, the lender said in its investor presentation.
Infosys: The IT major announced a collaboration with Archrock, the leading provider of natural gas compression services in the US, to integrate digital technologies and mobile tools for its field service technicians.
IB Housing, Central Bank of India: Indiabulls Housing Finance and Indiabulls Commercial Credit have entered into a strategic co-lending partnership with Central Bank of India to offer secured retail and MSME loans at competitive rates.
Surya Roshni: The company received order of Rs 170.52 crore for coated line pipes for gas grid pipeline project from Indradhanush Gas Grid (IGGL).
New India Assurance: The company reported a 90.6 per cent YoY jump in net profit at Rs 241 crore for the last quarter of the fiscal ended March 2021. It had reported a net profit of Rs 127 crore in the same quarter of 2019-20.
IndiGo: We expect domestic travels to reach February levels by year end, said IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta. The company's daily net cash burn rose to Rs 19 crore per day in Q4 compared to Rs 15 crore per day in Q3.
BPCL: Privatisation-bound Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) is setting up a 50,000 metric tonne per annum super absorbent polymer plant at the Kochi Refinery, the technology for which was developed in-house. In the first phase of the proposed plant, the company will have a 200 metric tonne capacity plant by October and the feedstock will be supplied by the adjoining refinery.
DHFL: Debt-ridden mortgage firm DHFL's shares would be delisted from stock exchanges post acquisition by Piramal Capital and Housing Finance, which has emerged as the successful bidder for the company. According to PTI report, shares of DHFL would be delisted post acquisition as per the IBC guidelines and Sebi delisting norms.
IOC: State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Monday said it has signed up an investment pact for adding petrochemical and lube plants to its previously announced plan to expand crude oil processing capacity at its Koyali refinery at Vadodara in Gujarat.
Jindal Steel & Power: Steel production up 31 per cent YoY to 13.71 lakh tonnes in April-May 2021 as compared to 10.44 lakh tonnes in the same period last year. Steel sales up by 7 per cent YoY at 10.58 lakh tonnes. The company said it is confident of achieving FY22 production target of 8-8.5 MT.
Hindustan Construction Company: The firm Defaulted on payment of loan of Rs 2,030.64 crore from banks, financial institutions, and unlisted debt securities. The total amount of loan outstanding as on date stands at Rs 4,147.84 crore.
Punjab National Bank: The Reserve Bank of India imposed penalty of Rs 2 crore on PNB for non-compliance with the directions on identification and reporting of frauds, and inaccurate data reporting on CRILIC platform, for the years 2017-18 and 2018-19.
Shriram Transport Finance Company: The company approved raising of funds by issuance of equity shares and warrants to promoter Shriram Capital, on a preferential basis.
