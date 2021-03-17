Stocks to watch: Vedanta, Tata Communication, SBI Card, BPCL, Magma Fincorp

-
ALSO READ
Budget-related stocks to watch: PSUs, infra, financials, healthcare
Stocks to watch: Airtel, Future Retail, SBI, Hero MotoCorp, Jubilant Food
Stocks to watch: Tata Consumer, GAIL, NTPC, SBI Card, Sanofi India, REC
Stocks to watch: RIL, YES Bank, Vedanta, HDFC Bank, SBI Card, Biocon
Stocks to watch: Bajaj Auto, Infosys, Wipro, Ruchi Soya, M&M, SBI Card, PNB
-
Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded marginally higher on Wednesday, indicating a flat-to-positive start for benchmark indices.
Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:
Vedanta: Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Resources Plc on Tuesday raised the open offer price for buying shares in its Indian firm to Rs 235 per share, nearly 4 per cent higher than the current trading price. It also raised the offer size to 651 million shares representing 17.5 per cent stake in Vedanta from 10 per cent it had offered to buy earlier.
Magma Fincorp: The company will pare its shareholding in insurance venture Magma HDI by selling stake to ICICI Venture, Morgan Stanley PE, a Poonawalla Group firm and other entities in a Rs 525 crore-deal.
Tata Communications: Government's offer for sale for Tata Communications was subscribed 2.19 times of base size at a clearing price above the floor price by non-retail investors, said DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey. The issue will open for retail investors today.
IndiGrid: Infrastructure investment trust IndiGrid said its board of investment managers has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 5,300 crore, including through term loans and issuance of debentures.
Godrej Properties: The company raised Rs 3,750 crore through a qualified institutional placement of shares. The company raised the money at Rs 1,450 per share through QIP.
SBI Card: US private equity fund CA Rover Holdings, an affiliate of Carlyle Asia Partners, is looking to sell 4 per cent stake in SBI Cards and Payment Services worth $514 million or Rs 3,728 crore through a block deal on Wednesday. The sale price has been fixed at Rs 981.80-1,022.10 apiece, down 3.9 per cent than Tuesday's closing price of Rs 1,022.
Infra-related stocks: The Cabinet on Tuesday cleared a Bill to set up a government-owned development finance institution (DFI) with initial paid-up capital of Rs 20,000 crore so that it can leverage around Rs 3 trillion from the markets in a few years to provide long-term funds to infrastructure projects as well as for development needs of the country.
BPCL, IOC: State-run oil refiners Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Indian Oil Corporation on Tuesday declared second interim dividend of Rs 5 apiece and Rs 3 apiece, respectively for the financial year 2020-21.
CEAT: The company will invest Rs 20 crore for expanding its exclusive sales and service outlet -- Shoppe -- as the tyre maker sees "very good" demand from the cities having a population of three lakh and below, according to a senior company executive.
Bharat Forge: The company intends to undertake electric vehicle (EV) business through a special purpose vehicle, which would be a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.
HG Infra Engineering: The company has been declared L-1 bidder by National Highways Authority of India for construction of greenfield highway project in Telangana.
Ruchi Soya Industries: The company has appointed Sanjay Aggarwal as Chief Financial Officer of the Company from March 15.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU