Stocks to watch: Vedanta, Tata Communication, SBI Card, BPCL, Magma Fincorp

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded marginally higher on Wednesday, indicating a flat-to-positive start for benchmark indices.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

Vedanta: Anil Agarwal-led Resources Plc on Tuesday raised the open offer price for buying shares in its Indian firm to Rs 235 per share, nearly 4 per cent higher than the current trading price. It also raised the offer size to 651 million shares representing 17.5 per cent stake in from 10 per cent it had offered to buy earlier.

Magma Fincorp: The company will pare its shareholding in insurance venture Magma HDI by selling stake to ICICI Venture, Morgan Stanley PE, a Poonawalla Group firm and other entities in a Rs 525 crore-deal.

Tata Communications: Government's offer for sale for was subscribed 2.19 times of base size at a clearing price above the floor price by non-retail investors, said DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey. The issue will open for retail investors today.

IndiGrid: Infrastructure investment trust IndiGrid said its board of investment managers has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 5,300 crore, including through term loans and issuance of debentures.

Godrej Properties: The company raised Rs 3,750 crore through a qualified institutional placement of shares. The company raised the money at Rs 1,450 per share through QIP.

SBI Card: US private equity fund CA Rover Holdings, an affiliate of Carlyle Asia Partners, is looking to sell 4 per cent stake in SBI Cards and Payment Services worth $514 million or Rs 3,728 crore through a block deal on Wednesday. The sale price has been fixed at Rs 981.80-1,022.10 apiece, down 3.9 per cent than Tuesday's closing price of Rs 1,022.

Infra-related stocks: The Cabinet on Tuesday cleared a Bill to set up a government-owned development finance institution (DFI) with initial paid-up capital of Rs 20,000 crore so that it can leverage around Rs 3 trillion from the in a few years to provide long-term funds to infrastructure projects as well as for development needs of the country.

BPCL, IOC: State-run oil refiners Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Indian Oil Corporation on Tuesday declared second interim dividend of Rs 5 apiece and Rs 3 apiece, respectively for the financial year 2020-21.

CEAT: The company will invest Rs 20 crore for expanding its exclusive sales and service outlet -- Shoppe -- as the tyre maker sees "very good" demand from the cities having a population of three lakh and below, according to a senior company executive.

Bharat Forge: The company intends to undertake electric vehicle (EV) business through a special purpose vehicle, which would be a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

HG Infra Engineering: The company has been declared L-1 bidder by National Highways Authority of India for construction of greenfield highway project in Telangana.

Ruchi Soya Industries: The company has appointed Sanjay Aggarwal as Chief Financial Officer of the Company from March 15.