Stocks to watch: Voda Idea, PVR, LVB, Jubilant Life Sciences, NALCO, BPCL

At 08:44 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 34 points or 0.3 per cent lower at 11,341, indicating a flat-to-negative start for the Indian market on Monday.

Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's session.

Vodafone Idea on Friday decided to raise up to Rs 25,000 crore by way of share sale and debt from new investors even as its UK parent has planned to stay aloof. Further, the company is likely to make a strategic announcement today. According to reports, the telecom major is set to rebrand itself.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) plans to raise up to nearly Rs 1,500 crore to fund business growth and increase foreign shareholding to up to 74 per cent, the private lender said in a notice.



Bharti Airtel: On the heels of Reliance Jio offering cheap broadband services, Bharti Airtel on Sunday launched “unlimited” category broadband plans starting at Rs 499 per month. These will come bundled with subscription to video entertainment apps and high-definition set-top boxes against a refundable deposit.

PVR: Multiplex major PVR has deferred its capital expenditure plans in a bid to control costs as the company braces for a significant impact on its profitability in the current fiscal due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Jubilant Life: Drug firm Jubilant Life Sciences on Friday reported a 52.42 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 88.01 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Nalco: National Aluminium Co Ltd (Nalco) on Friday reported 82.9 per cent drop in consolidated profit at Rs 16.69 crore for quarter ended June 30. The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 97.87 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, the state-owned firm said in a BSE filing.

BPCL: The government will provide guidance on employee protection, asset stripping and business continuity in Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) to potential acquirers of the company only at a later stage of bidding, according to privatisation rules issued by the disinvestment department.

Sterling & Wilson: Engineering firm Sterling and Wilson Solar on Sunday announced that it has bagged orders worth AUD 300 million (Rs 1,600 crore) for two large solar projects in Australia.

NLC India: The consolidated net profit in Q1FY21 came in at Rs343.48cr that increased by 21.04% yoy, as compared to Q1FY20, when it had reported Rs283.77cr.

Earnings today: On Monday, 52 companies are expected to report their earnings including CG Power, General Insurance Corporation of India, and Parag Milk Foods.