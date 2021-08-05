Stocks to watch: Vodafone Idea, SBI Life, Titan, HPCL, Greenply, GAIL India

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 5 points higher at 16,266, indicating a flat start for the benchmark indices on Thursday.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

Results Today: Over 100 companies, including Adani Power, NCC, GAIL, Tata Chemicals, Cipla, Quess Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Gujarat Gas are slated to post their results.

Vodafone Idea: Kumar Mangalam Birla has stepped down as non-executive chairman of (Vi) after offering to give up his stake in the debt-ridden telecommunications (telecom) company. Himanshu Kapania, a telecom industry veteran and a nominee of Aditya Birla Group on the board, will take over the chairman’s post.

In another development, Vodafone Plc, which owns 45 per cent stake in (Vi), is ready to offer its stake for free to Indian banks/financial institutions or to the government-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL), provided they take over the wireless telephony company, banking sources told Business Standard. READ MORE

SBI Life: US private equity fund CA Emerald Investments, an affiliate of Carlyle Asia Partners, will offload its entire 1.9 per cent stake in Insurance Company. The share sale will be launched on Thursday. READ MORE

Titan Company: The jewellery maker reported a net profit of Rs 61 crore for the quarter ended June as against a net loss of Rs 270 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its sales in Q1 jumped 74.5 per cent YoY to Rs 3,249 crore aided by a low base in the year-ago quarter.

HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation reported a 36 per cent YoY drop in its June quarter net profit after one of its two oil refineries took a maintenance shutdown, reducing crude oil processing. Net profit in April-June fell to Rs 1,795 crore from Rs 2,183.83 crore in the same period a year back and Rs 3,017.96 crore in the preceding quarter.

Shipping Corporation of India: The company has approved scheme of arrangement for demerger of 'non-core assets'.

Adani Total Gas: The city gas joint venture between Adani Group and Total Energies of France, reported a three-fold jump in its June 2021 quarter net profit to Rs 138 crore, as sales volumes soared. The April-June 2021 net profit was 199 per cent higher as compared with Rs 46 crore in the same period last year.

Godrej Consumer Products: The FMCG major reported a 4.75 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 413.66 crore for the first quarter ended June 2021.The Godrej group company had posted a net profit of Rs 394.88 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago.

Zomato: The food delivery platform said it has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary in the name of Zomato Payments Pvt Ltd. The incorporation has been done to carry the business of providing payment aggregator services and payment gateway services under the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rules and regulations.

NBCC (India): The state-owned construction firm said SBICAP Ventures has agreed to provide Rs 650 crore for completing six stranded projects of erstwhile Amrapali Group in Uttar Pradesh.

Apollo Tyres: The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 128 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. It had reported a net loss of Rs 135 crore in the April-June period of last fiscal.

Tata Communications: The Tata group firm posted about 15 per cent jump in consolidated profit at Rs 296.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2021. The company had a profit of Rs 257.8 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Greenply Industries: The company announced its foray into medium density fibreboards business and said it will set up a plant in Gujarat's Vadodara with capital expenditure (capex) of Rs 548 crore for the purpose.

Transport Corporation of India: The logistics firm has reported a 10-fold jump in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 47.47 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The company had posted a consolidated PAT of Rs 4.72 crore in the year-ago period.

Reliance Industries: The company looks to double its PET recycling capacity by setting up a recycled polyester staple fiber manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh.

Ion Exchange (India): Indian Oil Corporation has awarded an Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning contract of Rs 357.46 crore to the company to design and install effluent treatment plant on turnkey basis for its Para Xylene and Purified Terephthalic Acid complex project at Paradip, Orissa.