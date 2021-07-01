Stocks to watch: Vodafone Idea, SpiceJet, Union Bank, Dish TV, auto stocks

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 16 points higher at 15,763, indicating a positive start for the benchmark indices on Thursday.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

Vodafone Idea: The telecom operator cut down its net loss by 39.5 per cent YoY in the fourth quarter FY21 to Rs 7,022 crore on the back of lower operating and exceptional expenses. In the same quarter of the previous year, it had posted a net loss of Rs 11,643 crore. The figure, however, widened 55 per cent on a sequential basis.

SpiceJet: The airline reported narrowing of net loss to Rs 235.3 crore for the quarter ended March 2021, and announced that it will raise up to Rs 2,500 crore to ensure long-term growth and sustainable operations.

Auto stocks: Shares of auto companies will be in focus as firms will release their sales figure for the month of June. There are expectations that sales would have revived in June, having taken a hit in the previous month following lockdown curbs imposed by states amid second Covid wave.

IIFL Finance: Cdc Group Plc on Wednesday sold shares worth nearly Rs 337 crore in IIFL Finance Ltd, through an open market transaction. Through two separate deals, Smallcap World Fund Inc and Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund-I bought shares of IIFL Finance worth Rs 140.06 crore and Rs 48 crore, respectively.

Jet Airways: Jalan Kalrock Consortium, the winning bidder for the grounded Jet Airways, will make a total cash infusion of Rs 1,375 crore in the airline and lenders will take a steep haircut on their exposure as they will receive an upfront payment of just Rs 185 crore under the approved resolution plan.

Coffee Day Enterprises: The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 272.09 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021. The company's director Albert Josef Hieronimus, meanwhile, resigned from the post, citing personal health.

Tata Steel: The process to merge Tata Steel BSL with Tata Steel has been advanced, the steel major's Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Wednesday. Tata Steel had won the bid to acquire debt-laden Bhushan Steel Ltd (BSL) in insolvency proceedings. It was later renamed as Tata Steel BSL Ltd.

CSB Bank: Private sector CSB Bank has cut its marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 0.10 per cent across tenors with effect from July 1. The benchmark one-year MCLR stands reduced to 9.40 per cent with effect from July 1, 2021.

Adani Green: Fair trade regulator CCI on Wednesday approved acquisition of entire shareholding in SB Energy by Adani Green Energy Ltd.

Parsvnath Developers: Realty firm Parsvnath Developers Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 109.56 crore for the quarter ended March 2021. Its net loss stood at Rs 62.66 crore in the year-ago period.

JSW Steel: The country's leading steelmaker JSW Steel is planning to invest another Rs 25,115 crore by 2024-25 to ramp up its capacity to 37.5 million tonne (MT) per annum, its Chairman and Managing Director Sajjan Jindal said in a message to its shareholders.

Union Bank of India: The board approved a plan to raise up to Rs 9,700 crore through a mix of both equity and debt.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: Journey Medical Corporation has entered into a definitive agreement with the company to develop and commercialize DFD-29 for the treatment of Rosacea, according to a Bloomberg report.

Piramal Enterprises: The company board is slated to meet on July 5 to consider the issue of secured NCDs of up to Rs 50 crore along with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 585 crore, on private placement basis.

India: The company reported a consolidated loss at Rs 1,415.23 crore in Q4FY21 against a loss of Rs 1,456.25 crore in Q4FY20.

Singer India: CRISIL revised the outlook to 'Positive' from 'Stable' while reaffirming the existing ratings on the total bank facilities of the company.

Sterling & Wilson Solar: BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 11.61 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 261.96 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.