Stocks to watch: Vodafone Idea, Tata Motors, ONGC, DHFL, Airtel, Power Grid

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 110 points higher at 15,268 around 8.35 am, indicating a gap-up start for benchmark indices on Monday.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

Vodafone Idea: Thedebt-ridden telecom company reported narrowing of consolidated loss to Rs 4,532.1 crore in the third quarter ended on December 31, 2020, mainly on account of a one-time gain from stake sale in Indus Towers.

Tata Motors: The company, on Friday, said it has appointed Marc Llistosella as its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. He is the former President and CEO of Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation and Head of Daimler Trucks in Asia.

Q3 earnings: Jet Airways, Archana Software, Vantage Knowledge Academy and Hindustan Everest Tools are among 23 companies set to post quarterly numbers.

Bharti Airtel: The company, on Friday, said its board will meet on February 17 to discuss the future strategic plans and reorganisation of the shareholding framework of subsidiary companies.

DHFL: Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL), on Saturday, posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 13,095.38 crore in the third quarter ended December 2020 against a net profit of Rs 934.31 crore in the year ago quarter.

ONGC: The firm reported over 67 per cent YoY fall in the December quarter net profit on the back of a drop in oil and gas prices. The company board, meanwhile, approved interim dividend of 35 per cent - Rs 1.75 on each equity share of Rs 5.

Srei Infrastructure Finance: The firm has posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 3,810 crore during the third quarter of the current fiscal on account of higher and accelerated provisioning as a prudent measure.

IB Housing Fin: Mortgage lender Indiabulls Housing Finance is looking to raise Rs 5,000 crore through the securitisation route in fourth quarter of the current financial year, according to a senior company official. Meanwhile, the company's Q3 consolidated profit dipped 40.4 per cent YoY to Rs 329 crore.

Choice Hotels: The company is looking to open up to 10 hotels across the country during the current year, a top company official said.

Edelweiss Financial Services: The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 63 crore for the third quarter ended in December 2020. It had registered a net profit of Rs 35.32 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, the loss widened from Rs 56.12 crore in quarter ended September 2020.

Kalpataru: Kalpataru Power Transmission posted more than two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 308 crore for the December quarter compared to the year-ago period mainly on the back of higher revenues.

IDFC: The firm reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 205.59 crore in the third quarter ending December 2020. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 342.67 crore in the year-ago period.

Sterling and Wilson Solar: The company on Saturday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 930 crore in Egypt. The company of Friday reported over 55 per cent YoY fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 22.45 crore for December quarter 2020.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: The company reported a 30.04 per cent YoY rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 248.17 crore for the quarter ended December 2020, mainly on account of robust sales in India and growth in the API segment.

Inox Wind: The company said its consolidated net loss widens to Rs 51.97 crore in the December quarter. It had reported Rs 27.47 crore loss in the same period a year ago.

Power Grid: Corporation on Friday said its board has approved a proposal to acquire 74 per cent stake of the joint venture partner in Jaypee POWERGRID.

Bajaj Consumer Care: Baytree Investments (Mauritius) Pte Ltd, on Friday, sold more than 98 lakh shares of Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd worth over Rs 249 crore through an open market transaction.

NHPC: State-owned hydro power giant NHPC said it has raised Rs 1,500 crore through issuance of non-convertible taxable bonds.

New India Assurance: The New India Assurance Company posted a 5.9 per cent YoY rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 523.89 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020. It had registered a net profit of Rs 494.88 crore in the same quarter a year ago.