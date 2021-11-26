Stocks to Watch:Wipro, Godrej Prop, Hero Moto, Vakrangee, JSW Energy, Paytm

-
The markets seemed poised for a negative start as indicated by the SGX Nifty futures. The futures were quoted at 17,371 as against the NSE spot close of 17,536 on Thursday. Meanwhile, here the top stocks to focus in trade today.
Tarsons Products: The shares will make its debut on the bourses today, the issue price was fixed at Rs 662 per share.
PSU Banks: The Centre plans to introduce the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021 in the upcoming Parliament session, wherein the government proposes to reduce its minimum holding from 51 per cent to 26 per cent in state-run banks. READ MORE
Wipro: After a strong performance over the past few quarters, the IT major Wipro is eyeing at an accelerated revenue growth trajectory going ahead on the back of large acquisition deals. The company made its largest ever acquisition worth $1.45 billion when it bought UK-based financial services firm Capco in April this year. READ FULL ANALYSIS
Godrej Properties: The company informed BSE that it purchased a 16 acre land at a strategically located and fastest developing micro-market at Sarjapur in Bengaluru to develop a mid-income project.
Hero MotoCorp: Production at India’s top two-wheeler makers, Hero MotoCorp and Honda Motorcycle and Scooters India (HMSI), has been estimated to have slumped to its lowest in seven years in October and November, as sales failed to gather momentum even during the festive months, leaving the companies saddled with a pile of unsold stocks. READ MORE
JSW Energy: The company has re-organised its Green (Renewable) and Grey (Thermal) businesses. The company said that all the existing and upcoming renewable energy businesses will be housed under JSW Energy Neo, its wholly-owned subsidiary.
Vakrangee: The company has tied-up with Choice Equity Broking to offer complete online trading services across its platform.
Telecom stocks: The government is engaged in talks with telecom firms for a launch of commercial 5G services in some cities by Independence Day and has assured them that spectrum auction will take place in April-May, providing them a three to four-month window for the rollout. READ MORE
Cadila Healthcare: India’s fourth Covid-19 vaccine is likely to be available next month as sources say Cadila Healthcare’s ZyCoV-D, the world’s first plasmid DNA vaccine, will be launched in December. The launch may pave the way for Covid-19 jabs for adolescents as the vaccine is approved for use in children aged 12 years and above. READ MORE
Earnings Calendar: Paytm and Reliance Communications scheduled to announce earnings on Saturday.
