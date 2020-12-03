Stocks to watch: Wipro, HDFC Life, IT stocks, IndiGo, Bharti Airtel, L&T

At 08:40 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 44.5 points, or 0.34 per cent higher at 13,192.80, indiacting a positive start for the Indian market on Thursday.

Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's session.

HDFC Life: According to media reports, Standard Life is looking to sell up to 2.78 crore shares of HDFC Life through a block deal today to raise up to Rs 1,770 crore The sale price has been fixed at Rs 605-636.50 apiece, which is up to 5 per cent discount to Wednesday’s closing price.

Wipro has won a multi-year contract from Verifone, a global leader in payments and commerce solutions, to drive agility across its cloud services offerings.



Bharti Airtel on Thursday said it has increased its stake in Bharti Infratel by purchasing an additional 4.9 per cent by way of a block deal for just below Rs 3,000 crore. Currently, Bharti Airtel holds 36.7 per cent stake in the tower subsidiary. After completion of the deal, its stake will increase to 41.6 per cent.

IT stocks may hog the limelight today as a federal judge in California has blocked the Trump administration from implementing rules designed to limit participation in the H-1B work visa program, rejecting claims that the measures were necessary to protect American workers amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

IndiGo on Wednesday said it has reached 70 per cent of its pre-Covid capacity and is operating 1,000 daily international and domestic flights. India resumed domestic passenger flights on May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.



Apollo Hospital Enterprises: The company's board has approved the proposal to raise upto Rs 1,500 crore in one or more tranches through further issue of securities on a preferential allotment basis and/or QIP.

Tata Chemicals: Tata Sons on Wednesday bought 18,07,245 shares of the company at Rs 420.92 apiece, NSE bulk deal data showed.

ICICI Bank, Indian Bank: Many potential “fallen angel” banks — including ICICI Bank and public sector lender Indian Bank — face risks from a more severe economic downturn due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Standard and Poor’s (S&P) has warned.



Snowman Logistics: NSE bulk deal data shows that Adani Logistics sold 9,59,356 shares of the company at Rs 55.64.

L&T: Engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said it has entered into a sales agreement with Rolls-Royce for its UK-based integrated marine automation solutions provider Servowatch Systems. The move is in line with the company’s plan to divest its non-core assets.