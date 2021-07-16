Stocks to watch: Wipro, L&T Infotech, Sona Comstar, Bandhan Bank, HDFC AMC

Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange traded 39.50 points higher at 15,961, indicating a firm start for the benchmark indices on Friday:

Here are the top stocks that are likely to be in limelight today:

Results Today: HDFC Asset Management Company, Den Networks, Just Dial and L&T Finance Holdings are among 19 companies that are slated to post their quarterly results today.

Wipro: The IT major surpassed its revenue guidance for the first quarter, which it hailed as its best ever, as it reported a 35.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,243 crore. Revenue grew 22.3 per cent YoY to Rs 18,525 crore and was up 12.4 per cent sequentially. READ HERE

L&T Infotech: The company reported a 19.3 per cent YoY rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 496.8 crore for the June 2021 quarter, and declared a special dividend of Rs 10 per share.

Bandhan Bank: The lender witnessed an 8 per cent rise in its loans and advances to Rs 80,128 crore in the June quarter this fiscal, as per provisional data. Compared sequentially, it was down by 8 per cent. Its total deposits grew by 28 per cent YoY to Rs 77,336 crore, while the CASA deposits jumped by 48 per cent.

Sona Comstar: The company has joined hands with Israel's IRP Nexus Group (IRP) to initiate a project to co-develop a new electric motor that would avoid usage of rare earth elements.

Cyient: The company on Thursday reported a 41.3 per cent YoY rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 115 crore for the April-June quarter of this year.

Pidilite Industries: Adhesive maker Pidilite Industries announced appointment of Sudhanshu Vats as the company's deputy managing director, effective from September 1, 2021. The company had registered a net profit of Rs 68.9 crore in the year-ago period.

Capri Global Capital: Sebi on Thursday exempted J J R Family Trust from making open offer following its proposed acquisition of shares in Capri Global Capital.

NMDC: The company proposed to offer up to 89 lakh shares to the eligible employees of the company at a price Rs 165.50 per share in an offer for sale from July 16 to July 18.

Havells India: CARE Ratings has reaffirmed AAA rating to the company’s long-term bank facilities. It has reaffirmed the A1+ rating to its short-term bank facilities and commercial paper.

Gati: The company transferred its 69.79 per cent equity holding in Gati Kausar India to Mandala Capital AG Ltd, a leading private equity firm focused on investments across the food value chain.

RPower: Reliance Power on Thursday said it has allotted 59.5 crore shares to Reliance Infrastructure. In a statement, Reliance Power said it has also allotted to its promoter company 73 crore warrants.

Mindspace Business Parks REIT: CRISIL assigned 'AAA/Stable' to non-convertible debentures of Mindspace Business Parks REIT of upto Rs 175 crore.

Xelpmoc Design and Tech: The company approved raising of funds by issuing up to 7,20,000 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 375 per share aggregating up to Rs 27 crore on a preferential allotment basis.