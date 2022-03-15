Stocks to Watch: Wipro, Paytm, Indian Oil, Rites, RIL, Persistent Systems

The benchmark indices are likely to start Tuesday's session on a subdued note amid tepid global cues. As of 07:40 AM, the SGX Nifty March futures quoted at 16,814 – indicating a marginal loss of 70-odd points on the NSE Nifty50 benchmark.

Meanwhile, these are the out for in trade today:

Indian Oil Corp has bought 3 million barrels of Russian Urals from trader Vitol for May delivery, its first purchase of the grade since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Read here

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has prohibited Paytm Payments Bank from acquiring new customers primarily owing to violations of norms on “know your customer —anti-money laundering (KYC-AML)”, multiple sources told Business Standard.

Future Enterprises: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on Future Enterprises (FEL) for violation of disclosure norms pertaining to arbitration proceedings before the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC).

Reliance: Company's armReliance New Energy Solar Limited (RNESL) signed an agreement to acquire assets of US-based Lithium Werks BV at a total transaction value of $61 million. Lithium Werks is a leading provider of cobalt-free, high-performance lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries.

Persistent Systems: Company has signed a pact to acquire US-based ased MediaAgility, a Google Cloud Premier Partner for a total purchase consideration of $71.71 million. This includes upfront payment of $53.25 million.

Vodafone Idea: Eyeing growth in average revenue per user, debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) on Monday made a foray in the online gaming segment in partnership with Nazara Technologies.

Wipro: It has announced that Speira, a leading global aluminium rolling and recycling company, has chosen as their technology partner.

Rites: Declared 3rd interim dividend at the rate of 75% of paid up share capital, that’s Rs 7.50/ Share. It has fixed Friday, March 25 as the record date for the purpose of payment of dividend.

Avantel: Company has received the supply order for supply of Loco devices for implementation of RTIS phase – 2 (Real Time Train Information system) for an amount Rs 125.68 Crores.

Anupam Rasayan India: The firm said Afzal Malkani has resigned from the post of Chief Financial Officer of the company due to personal reasons. The company has appointed Amit Khurana as the Chief Financial Officer, with effect from March 15.