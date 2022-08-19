Stocks to Watch: Wipro, RIL, ONGC, IRCTC, NHPC, Adani Total Gas, Nykaa

A quiet start awaits the Sensex and Nifty indices amid mixed global sentiment. At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures were quoting at 17,973, nearly flat from Nifty futures’ previous close.

That said, here are some stocks that will likely see some market action today:

Reliance, ONGC, Oil India, other refiners: The government on late Thursday increased windfall profit tax on diesel export to Rs 7 per litre from Rs 5 per litre earlier. Besides, the government again imposed Rs 2 per litre tax on export of aviation turbine fuel after scrapping it earlier this month. It has, however reduced the windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil to Rs 13,000 a tonne from Rs 17,750 a tonne earlier. Read more

IRCTC: In a first of its kind move, the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is looking to monetise its bank of passenger data while conducting business with private and government companies, and has floated a tender to hire consultant for monetization of these digital assets. In a clarification to exchanges, the company said that the no negotiations have taken place so far and a concrete outcome will be known only after the selection of a suitable consultant.

Wipro: The IT services provider has received a multi-year contract to deliver Service integration and management (SIAM) services to HM Treasury (HMT). Wipro and HMT will collaborate to enable end-to-end SIAM services, from strategy, design, and implementation to running business-as-usual services.

Adani Total Gas: As per reports, the company has reduced the price for domestic PNG by up to ₹3.20 per SCM, while CNG price has been trimmed by ₹4.7 per kg.



Nykaa: Nykd by Nykaa, the athleisure brand from Nykaa Fashion, has opened its first-ever stand-alone, physical retail space in New Delhi’s Rajouri Garden. The store has a wide array of products across the innerwear, sleepwear, athleisure, and loungewear categories.





NHPC: The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Investment Board Nepal (IBN), under government of Nepal for preparation of Detailed Project Report (DPR) and development of two hydropower projects namely West Seti (750 MW) and Seti River 6 project (450 MW) in Nepal.



: Lenders to the Future group are in talks with the newly formed National Asset Reconstruction Company (NARCL) to sell loans worth Rs 18,850 crore. This comes at a time when Future group firms are facing bankruptcy proceedings in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai, and a forensic audit has been ordered by the market regulator. Read here

Tata Power: Tata Power Renewable Energy, a subsidiary of Tata Power, on Thursday said it raised Rs 2,000 crore by issuing 83.6 million equity shares to BlackRock-backed GreenForest New Energies Bidco. The transaction is part of the Rs 4,000-crore investment announced in April by Tata Power for its green energy business. Read more

Greenpanel Industries: Rating agency ICRA has upgraded the long term ratings of the company to A+ (stable) and short term ratings to A1+, from A and A1, respectively.

Metropolis Healthcare: Vijender Singh has resigned as the Chief Executive Officer of the company. The company has agreed to release him from the position of CEO from the closing of business hours of August 17.

Talbros Engineering: The company has commenced construction on land acquired admeasuring 2.2 acre in Faridabad for setting up of new production unit.

SecMark Consultancy: The company said the meeting of board of directors is scheduled to be held on August 23 to consider issue of bonus shares to the equity shareholders. The board will also approve the proposal of migration of company from SME platform of BSE to Main Board of BSE Limited as well as listing on the Main Board of National Stock Exchange.

Stocks under F&O ban: Balrampur Chini Mills, Delta Corp