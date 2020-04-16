Stocks to watch: Wipro, TCS, Bajaj Auto, India Cements, JSW Energy

At 08:54 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 62.30 points or 0.7 per cent lower at 8,868, indicating a subdued start for the Indian market on Thursday.

Here's a list of the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Wipro: IT services major Wipro on Wednesday posted muted growth in its revenue and profit numbers for the fourth quarter of the last financial year, as the ongoing Covid-19 crisis created disruption in both the operation and demand fronts. Even growth in top line remained weak for the entire FY20.

TCS: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is scheduled to release its financial results for the March quarter of the fiscal year 2019-20 (Q4FY20) on Thursday. Analysts see some erosion in the company's revenue due to the nationwide lockdown that kickstarted in March.

Bajaj Auto has proposed a 10 percent pay cut for factory employees if production does not resume on April 21.

JSW Energy: The company said Brickwork Ratings India Pvt. Ltd (Brickwork) has reaffirmed its ratings of 'BWR A1+' on Commercial Papers of the company.

Seshasayee Paper and Boards said that the company had recommenced its operations in its Unit: Erode on April 13, 2020. The company expects the production ramp-up to be slow until May 3, 2020, considering the extension of the ongoing nation-wide lockdown.

India Cements: CARE Ratings has revised the ratings on India Cements' long-term bank facilities and non-convertible debentures as 'CARE A-' from 'CARE A'. The outlook remained 'stable'. On the short-term bank facilities, the revised rating is 'CARE A2+' from 'CARE A1' earlier.



HDFC Bank: The bank has identified three contenders to succeed CEO Aditya Puri, The Economic Times reported. They include Sashidhar (Sashi) Jagdishan and Kaizad Bharucha, both executive directors of the bank, and Sunil Garg, global CEO of Citi Commercial Bank, the report added.



Dr Reddy's: As per reports, the pharma major is in the early stages of creating a generic copy of remdesivir, that’s said to have improved the condition of critically ill Covid-19 patients in a multi-country trial.