Stocks to watch: Wipro, TCS, Infosys, Future Group stks, Bandhan Bank, ITC

At 08:56 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 68 points, or 0.58 per cent higher at 11,824 levels, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Thursday.

Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's session.

TCS: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the country’s largest IT services company, on Wednesday beat street expectations in its second-quarter (Q2) financials, led by a rebound in growth in key verticals and geographies.

Infosys: Infosys Public Services, a US-based subsidiary of Infosys, on Wednesday unveiled the Infosys Health Insights Platform (IHIP) – an automated data science platform for public health agencies developed in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Couchbase, and Knowi.

Wipro: IT services firm Wipro is considering to go for a share buyback programme, following a similar move by industry leader Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). The Bengaluru-headquartered firm, in a filing with the stock exchanges on Wednesday, said the company’s board of directors, in its meeting scheduled on October 13, would consider equity share buyback proposal.

Future Group stocks: American e-commerce major Amazon has served a legal notice on the Future Group for striking a deal with Reliance Industries (RIL), citing its non-compete agreement with the Kishore Biyani-led chain. According to the notice, the Future-RIL transaction cannot go ahead without Amazon’s approval in view of the non-compete clause entered earlier with the retail group.

Bandhan Bank: Collection efficiency ratio of private sector lender Bandhan Bank touched 92 per cent as on September 2020, the lender said. Loans and advances of the bank during the quarter stood at Rs 76,724 crore, deposits touched Rs 66,153 crore during the period.

SBI: State Bank of India (SBI), is currently witnessing credit growth of 6-7 per cent. Although there are concerns in some sub-segments, the public sector lender has said it is back to 70-80 per cent of pre-Covid levels.

BHEL, L&T, Welspun, IRCTC: At least 15 private companies have participated in the bidding process for operating passenger trains in 12 clusters. The companies include BHEL, L&T Infrastructure Development Projects, IRCTC, and Welspun.

ITC: Riding the hygiene wave during the pandemic, ITC’s Savlon is set to cross consumer spend of Rs 1,000 crore this year, a more than fourfold jump from last year and the first from the personal care portfolio to achieve the milestone. READ MORE