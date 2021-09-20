Stocks to watch: Wipro, Zomato, Welspun India, Lupin, Rail Vikas Nigam

Nifty futures on SGX were trading 166 points lower at 17,435 around 8.45 am, indicating a gap-down start for the benchmark indices on Monday.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

Dish TV: Direct-to-Home service provider Dish TV, which is facing a special notice from its shareholder Yes Bank to remove its Managing Director Jawahar Goel along with four other directors, has sought an extension of time for holding the annual general meeting of the company. The AGM of Dish TV was scheduled to be held on September 27, 2021.

Vodafone Idea: Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea claimed to have recorded a peak speed of 3.7 gigabit per second (gbps), highest by any operator in India, during 5G trials in Pune. The company also claimed to have recorded 1.5 gbps download speed in the mid-band spectrum in Gandhinagar and Pune.

Welspun India: The company is looking to invest around Rs 800 crore on capacity expansion of its home textiles and flooring businesses over the next two years. Welspun India, the country's largest home textiles manufacturer, would invest Rs 656.5 crore on its home textiles business expansion during FY'22-23.

Kitex: The Telangana government and KITEX Group from Kerala signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Saturday for setting up two integrated fibre to apparel manufacturing clusters.

Zomato: The company said it did not disclose the exit of its co-founder Gaurav Gupta to the bourses as he was not designated as a key managerial personnel, nor was he a promoter of the company. Replying to a clarification sought by BSE, Zomato in a regulatory filing said, "...we would like to submit that Mr. Gaurav Gupta is not designated as a key managerial personnel under the Companies Act, 2013, and the Listing Regulations."

Cadila Healthcare: Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Saturday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Vortioxetine Tablets, used to treat depression, in the American market.

MAS Financial Services: Non-banking financial company MAS Financial Services on Friday said it has raised Rs 100 crore through private placement of market-linked non-convertible debentures (MLDs). The lender has allotted 1,000 MLDs of a face value of Rs 10,00,000, aggregating up to Rs 100 crore, the company said in a statement.

Wipro: IT services major Wipro announced the launch of the Wipro-Google Cloud Innovation Arena in Bengaluru to accelerate adoption of cloud services. This cloud collaboration space will provide in-house technical expertise, ensure seamless cloud adoption, and accelerate innovation to drive business transformation for customers, a statement said.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: BlackRock Inc. (on behalf of discretionary management clients) picked more than 3.01 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transaction, increasing shareholding to 5.01 per cent from 4.98 per cent earlier.

Lupin: The US FDA has concluded its inspection of the Goa-based facility of Lupin with "seven observations", the drugmaker said in a regulatory filing on September 19. The observations made by the US FDA assume significance as the plant had earlier received a warning letter from the American regulatory body.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services: The company intends to issue 1,000 secured principal protected market linked redeemable non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 10 lakh each, amounting to Rs 100 crore on private placement basis, in one or more tranches.

Nazara Technologies: NODWIN Gaming, an independent subsidiary of Nazara Technologies, acquired the Gaming and adjacent IP business of OML Entertainment for Rs 73 crore.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment: The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 90 per equity share of Rs 10 each.

Intellect Design Arena: The company announced a strategic partnership with Resurs Bank for a new cloud-based banking platform. Intellect will be implementing its microservices-based digital banking solution IDC and iKredit460 to optimise processes and operations.

Sobha: Chief Financial Officer Subash Mohan Bhat has resigned. He will continue in his position till a new CFO is appointed.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The company bagged Rs 1,035 crore contract for Indore Metro Rail project.

Shipping Corp: India's government has approved a plan to form a new unit after demerger. The resulting unit will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.