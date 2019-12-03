Stocks to watch: YES Bank, Biocon, RBL Bank, Bharti Airtel, Voda Idea, Gati

At 08:20 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 12 points or 0.10 per cent lower at 12,079.50, indicating a flat start for the Indian market.

Here's a list of stocks that may remain in focus today -

YES Bank: US-based Capital International has committed to invest at least $120 million in YES Bank with the possibility of raising that in the future, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea: Telecom stocks are expected to trade actively as the proposed tariff hike plan will come into effect from today. Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea on Sunday announced a tariff hike in the range of 15 per cent and 40 per cent across different plans. Reliance Jio has also said it would be introducing new plans with unlimited voice and data which would be effective from December 6.

RBL Bank on Monday informed the exchanges that it will raise funds by issuing equity shares through the qualified institutional placement (QIP) route. The private lender said its board approved Rs 352.57 per share as floor price for the share sale.

Biocon: Bringing access to another biosimilar, biopharmaceutical-major Biocon has launched Trastuzumab biosimilar Ogivri in the US market. Ogivri, a biosimilar to Herceptin, has been co-developed by Biocon Biologics and Mylan and will be available in 150 mg and 420 mg strengths.



Alembic Pharma: The company announced that its joint venture (JV) Aleor Dermaceuticals has received USFDA tentative approval for Diclofenac Sodium TopicalSolution USP, 2% w/w.



Diageo-controlled United Spirits Ltd (USL) on Monday said it has got the board''s approval to merge its listed subsidiary Pioneer Distilleries Ltd into the company.

DHFL: The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal on Monday admitted an RBI petition seeking bankruptcy proceedings to resolve the mortgage player Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL).

Gati and Allcargo Logistics to consider fundraising, as per reports.





Apollo Tyres has announced its entry into Saudi Arabia through a partnership with Al-Jomaih Tyres Company, the exclusive distributors for the country.

Crompton Greaves Consumer: As per reports, US private equity firm, Advent International and Singapore’s Temasek Holdings will sell 26 per cent stake in the company.