Stocks to watch: YES Bank, BPCL, BEML, Dr Reddy's, Ashok Leyland

At 08:32 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 9.50 points or 0.08 per cent higher at 11,215.50, indicating a flat-to-positive start for the Indian market on Monday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

BPCL: Ahead of a proposed move to fully privatise the company, the government has repealed the legislation that had nationalised the company, doing away with the need to seek Parliament nod before selling it off to private and foreign firms. That apart, global brokerage firm CLSA has maintained 'sell' rating on the stock with the target price of Rs 300.

YES Bank: YES Bank is looking at raising $1-1.2 billion by December through a fully underwritten rights issue. According to an investment banker, the bank has received an interest from both global private equity players and Indian family offices. READ MORE

HDFC Bank: has reported a 19 per cent growth in advances in the second quarter of the fiscal year.

BEML: has bagged Rs 729 crore further orders from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC).

Dr Reddy's: As per reports, the USFDA has issued Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for company's active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) manufacturing plant at Bollaram, Telangana.

ITD Cementation: The company on Friday informed that CARE Rating has placed the current long term rating in respect of bank facilities under 'rating watch with developing implications'.

Ashok Leyland: Commercial Vehicle major Ashok Leyland Ltd has announced non-working days for the first half of the current month, starting from October 2 of the month in order to align production with its sales.