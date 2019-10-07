YES Bank plans to raise $1 billion by December through rights issue

YES Bank is looking at raising $1-1.2 billion by December through a fully underwritten rights issue. According to an investment banker, the bank has received an interest from both global private equity players and Indian family offices.

The potential investors may be picking up stake in the bank ahead of the rights issue in the open market. It is learnt that investor interest garnered by the bank is over $2 billion, which is nearly twice as much capital as what it plans to raise. “TPG, Carlyle, and family offices of Indian business groups with interests in the ...